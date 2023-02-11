Atlanta club closes days after co-owner shot, killed outside of building

An Atlanta club, Republic Lounge has closed its doors just days after its co-owner was shot and killed outside of the building.

The announcement posted on the club’s Instagram page was posted Friday evening with the caption reading “RIP @REPUBLICATL 2019 / 2023″.

Co-owner Michael Gidewon was shot and killed Feb. 4 outside of the club located on Brady Avenue.

According to police, they are searching for 39-year-old Jonathan David Soto. Police believe Soto is a suspect in the shooting incident.

A witness who works at the club said the gunman was a man Gidewon had kicked out for being too drunk.

Simon Guobadia, husband to Real Housewives Porsha Williams posted this on social media writing in part:

Shocking on the news of your passing is an understatement. As a family man, your loss touches me to my core.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Guobadia who provided the following statement:

My family and friends are devastated by the loss of Michael Gidewon. He was one of my friends. We jointly owned The Republic Lounge. He operated the lounge on a daily basis.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeATL.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

