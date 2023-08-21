Atlanta college reinstates mask mandate for students, employees on campus

An Atlanta college announced this week that it is reinstating its mask mandate for everyone on campus.

Morris Brown College began classes just last week, but will require all students and employees to wear face masks.

Officials say there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases among its students, but they have received reports from other schools in the Atlanta University Center.

The mask mandate is a precautionary move for the next 14 days. Morris Brown College will also not allow any parties or large student gatherings on campus during this time.

Other precautionary measures include: temperature checks upon campus arrival, social distancing and contact tracing. Morris Brown College does have a vaccine requirement for students with religious and medical exemptions allowed.

