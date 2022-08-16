Atlanta community members chase down thief and hold him until police arrive

A thief is behind bars after several community members were in on a citizen’s arrest.

The Atlanta Police Department arrested 42-year-old Patrick Jorel York after he was caught trying to steal a car part.

APD posted on it’s Facebook page that at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called out to 100 block of Hilliard Street about a person stealing the catalytic converter from a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the suspect being detained by neighbors in the community who saw the crime being committed.

The neighbors told officers they heard a power tool being used under a parked car on Hilliard Street. When they went to check it out, York ran from the area carrying the vehicle’s catalytic converter and tools.

The neighbors in the area chased York down and held him for police.

Officers arrested York and located the owner of the stolen vehicle part.

Police also recovered battery-powered tools and extra saw blades from the suspect.

“All of us work hard for the things we have, and we do not want some criminal coming along and taking what is ours,” police posted on Facebook.

Police said York was charged with theft, possession of marijuana, and possession of tools for commission of a crime.

APD said in the post they are thankful for the service the citizens performed to take a thief off the streets.

“We never want a citizen to put themselves in harm’s way dealing with dangerous or volatile persons. Together we can reduce crime and make Atlanta safer,” they said in the post.

