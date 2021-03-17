Atlanta cops display bizarre sympathy for massage parlor mass shooter

Ryan Cooper
·1 min read

A man named Robert Aaron Long has apparently confessed to carrying out a mass shooting in the Atlanta area Tuesday night. Eight people were killed at three different massage parlors, six of them Asian women.

The identity of the victims naturally led to speculation that there was a racial motivation for the murders. But in a press conference Wednesday, Atlanta police captain Jay Baker tried to downplay that possibility. He repeated Long's claim that the murder spree "was not racially motivated," and instead that it was about his supposed sex addiction. He "sees these locations as … a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate," Baker said. Sounding almost like a defense attorney, Baker also said Long "understood the gravity of it … yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did."

Setting aside the bizarrely sympathetic comments about a confessed mass murderer, this argument is not plausible. Though we don't yet have all the facts here, there is an extensive literature on how racist prejudice can fuel unhealthy sexual fetishes and violence (by, for instance, instilling a belief that women of Asian descent are naturally submissive, possibly leading to violence when advances are rejected). Driving for dozens of miles to commit mass murder at three different specifically Asian massage parlors to somehow exact vengeance for a purported sex addiction is not evidence against a racist motive; it is evidence in favor of one.

More stories from theweek.com
Chess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible moves
Biden face-plants on evangelical outreach
The 'Fauci effect' is driving up applications for public health graduate programs

Recommended Stories

  • Celebs react to Atlanta mass shooting: '#StopAsianHate'

    Hollywood’s Asian-Pacific Islander community reacted in shock and horror by the news of a mass shooting at three Atlanta area massage parlors that have left at least eight people dead.

  • Georgia shootings leave 8 dead, mostly women of Asian descent, authorities say

    Shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area Tuesday evening left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said.

  • Atlanta Spa Shooting Suspect Told Cops Attack Motivated by ‘Sex Addiction,’ Not Anti-Asian Hate

    A Tuesday-night shooting spree at three Atlanta-area spas that left eight women dead, including six Asian-American women, may not have been racially motivated as previously thought, officials said Wednesday. Shooting suspect Robert Aaron Long took “full responsibility” for the shootings, police said, adding that while the rampage was initially believed to be part of a rising number of hate crimes against Asian Americans, Long allegedly opened fire at the spas because he saw them as “an outlet for him” to feed a sex-addiction temptation that he was trying to “eliminate.” Long “may have frequented some of these place in the past,” Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds told reporters. The suspect allegedly shot five people at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor near Woodstock, about 30 miles north of Atlanta, according to Cherokee County Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jay Baker. Two people died at the scene and three were taken to a hospital where two died, Baker said. Roughly one hour later, police responded to a robbery call where they discovered three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa near Atlanta’s Buckhead area. Officers then responded to a call reporting shots fired across the street at Aromatherapy Spa and found another woman apparently shot dead. The 21-year-old was allegedly headed to Florida when he was arrested on Tuesday night in Crisp County, roughly 150 miles south of Atlanta. He was possibly going to “carry out additional shootings,” according to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Authorities said they can’t officially determine a motive for the shootings at this time and it is too early in the investigation to say whether the attacks had been a hate crime. The shooting comes as elected officials warn of a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes driven by hostility about the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China.

  • Second Suspect Arrested for Murder and Robbery of Elderly Asian Man in Oakland

    A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the robbery and death of a 75-year-old Asian American man in Oakland, California last week. Elbert Britton, 56, has been accused of being the getaway driver for arrested suspect Teaunte Bailey, 26, on March 9. The victim, Pak Chung Ho, was taking a morning walk when Bailey allegedly punched him and stole his phone and wallet.

  • President Biden notes Asian American concerns about Atlanta shootings but not yet assigning racial motive

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he will have more to say when the investigation of the shootings at three massage parlors is further along.

  • Bulgaria, US seize millions of counterfeit dollars, euros

    In a joint operation with the U.S. Secret Service, Bulgarian police detained two people and seized a printing machine and equipment for printing money, along with large amounts of counterfeit U.S. dollar and euro notes. The amount of counterfeit money seized is $4 million and 3.6 million euros, according to the prosecutor’s office. Police believe that the two suspects are part of a larger criminal enterprise, dealing in the trafficking of counterfeit dollars to Ukraine, and of euros to Western Europe.

  • Solar Stocks Sink on Proposed California Rule Changes. Why Utilities in Other States May Wage Similar Battles.

    The tough line being taken by California utilities may foreshadow similar fights from other utilities across the country

  • Cycle of retribution takes Bolivia's ex-president from palace to prison cell

    Jeanine Áñez’s government once sought to jail the country’s former leader Evo Morales for terrorism and sedition – now she faces the same charges Jeanine Áñez, Bolivia’s former interim president Jeannine Anez speaks with her lawyers from a prison in La Paz at the weekend. Photograph: Luis Gandarillas/AFP/Getty Images It was November 2019, just days after Evo Morales had abandoned Bolivia’s presidency and fled into exile, and the country’s newly installed interior minister was making no effort to hide his glee. “Any terrorist should spend the rest of their life in prison,” Arturo Murillo gloated during an interview in his recently occupied chambers, vowing to put the runaway leftist behind bars for the next 30 years. “It’s not about whether you’re an ex-president,” the pugnacious hotelier-turned-politician insisted. “In fact, it’s even worse when it’s an ex-president. An ex-president should be sentenced twice over because people trust in their president.” Arturo Murillo, then the new interior minister, in his office in 2019. Photograph: Aizar Raldes/AFP via Getty Images This week, an ex-president was indeed jailed in Bolivia – but not Morales. Instead, it was Murillo’s former boss, Jeanine Áñez, who found herself languishing in a La Paz prison cell after being seized by security forces early on Saturday. “We’re seeking a 30-year sentence,” Bolivia’s new justice minister, Iván Lima, announced, as Áñez was accused of terrorism and sedition – the very same charges Murillo had levelled at Morales. The imprisonment of Áñez, a Bible-bashing conservative who became interim leader after Morales fled under pressure from the military, was met with jubilation by some. Many on Latin America’s left celebrated the downfall of a politician they allege played a central role in the coup they say forced Bolivia’s first indigenous president from power. “Coup-mongers belong in jail!” tweeted the Brazilian leftist Guilherme Boulos as news that Áñez had been found cowering in a storage bed reached Bolivia’s neighbour. She will spend the next four months in pre-trial detention, including 15 days isolated from other prisoners as a precaution against Covid-19. Others, however, described the arrest as an alarming development in an already profoundly divided country which the new leftwing president, Luis Arce, had pledged to unify after Morales’s Movement for Socialism (Mas) party reclaimed power last October. This week tens of thousands of demonstrators hit the streets of cities including La Paz, Cochabamba, Sucre and Santa Cruz to protest against Áñez’s treatment, suggesting such healing would have to wait. “We are in a cycle of retribution,” warned Jim Shultz, the founder of the Bolivia-focused Democracy Center. “If you’re in a government and the government changes at this point, you can pretty much count on them coming after you … [This] feels less like a legal process and more like they are taking turns trying to destroy one another.” Few doubt Áñez has serious questions to answer over the persecution of political rivals and human rights abuses that took place during her year-long stint as interim president, which began after Morales’s escape to Mexico and ended last November after the sensational electoral fightback that returned his party to power and allowed him to return home. Demonstrators attend a rally to protest against President Luis Arce’s government after the detention of the former interim president Jeanine Áñez, in the lowland city of Santa Cruz on Monday. Photograph: Reuters “While she was president, at least 20 Mas supporters were killed in two massacres,” said José Miguel Vivanco, the Americas director for Human Rights Watch. “Witnesses told us that state forces opened fire against protesters.” Shultz remembered how after taking power in November 2019 Áñez had moved to shield from prosecution members of the armed forces who were attempting to quell the unrest sweeping Bolivia. Days later, on 19 November, troops were accused of opening fire on unarmed Morales supporters in the city of El Alto, killing at least eight. Shultz said: “When you have a president who says to the army and the police in advance of an action: ‘Whatever you do, you will not be prosecuted’, that message is about as clear as you can get: ‘Kill who you want to kill’. That is what she should be prosecuted for.” That may well happen. On Monday, Arce’s justice minister announced that an investigation into those “bloody massacres” would be complete by June and said the mothers of the victims were crying out for justice. For now, however, the charges brought against Áñez relate not to those shootings, but to claims the former senator was involved in plotting the rightwing coup that Bolivia’s current government claims brought her to power. Vivanco said his group had reviewed Áñez’s charge-sheet and found no evidence of crimes. Rather, what appeared to be unfolding was “the abuse of the justice system against political opponents”. Women hold photos of victims killed during clashes that happened between security forces and Morales supporters when Jeanine Áñez was in power, outside the police station where she is being held in La Paz, Bolivia, at the weekend. Photograph: Juan Karita/AP Shultz said he also found claims Áñez had masterminded Morales’s overthrow “a stretch”. Several Mas politicians had been constitutionally in line to fill the presidency ahead of Áñez after his resignation but declined to do so, he noted. “She just caught the ball,” Shultz said of Áñez. “She didn’t throw it.” Áñez, who claims she is the victim of a campaign of political persecution, is not the only member of her administration being targeted by Bolivia’s new government. Two former cabinet members – the former justice minister Álvaro Coímbra and former energy minister Álvaro Rodrigo Guzmán – have also been detained. Her former communications minister, Roxana Lizárraga, is seeking asylum in Peru. On Monday the former army commander, Gen Jorge Pastor Mendieta Ferrufino, surrendered himself to authorities over the same investigation. Meanwhile Murillo, who is 57, slipped out of the country on the eve of last year’s election, reportedly passing through São Paulo and Panama City en route to the United States. A warrant has also been issued for his arrest.

  • Nordstrom launches livestream selling, popular in China

    Upscale department store chain Nordstrom is getting into livestream selling, the latest U.S. retailer to jump on the trend that has been already popular in China. The presentation will focus on how to wear Burberry runway looks and style them by mixing and matching with other pieces from the collection. “Livestream Shopping enables us to stay closer to the customer with interactive and engaging experiences that allow for discovery, personalization and service at scale,” Fanya Chandler, senior vice president at Nordstrom, wrote in a blog post Wednesday.

  • Connecticut's zoning laws a focus in racial equity debate

    After the police killing of George Floyd, a Connecticut law professor invited architects, planners and land use attorneys to a discussion of how local zoning worsens the state's racial inequities. Months later, that group has grown into a coalition of more than 60 organizations called Desegregate Connecticut.

  • Suspect arrested in Atlanta spa shootings

    At least eight people, including six Asian women, were shot dead at day spas in the Atlanta, Georgia area, police said on Tuesday.Cherokee County Sheriff’s office spokesman, Jay Baker said a suspect has been taken into custody.“Suspect was identified as Robert Aaron Long, 21 years old, lives in unincorporated Cherokee County.”Atlanta police officers responded to a “robbery in progress” at a beauty spa Tuesday evening.Police Chief Rodney Bryant told reporters that three women were found shot dead.He added that another spa shooting took place across the street, killing one victim.A third shooting, which killed four, took place the same day at Young’s Asian Massage parlor just north of Atlanta.Police took Robert Aaron Long into custody later that night, about 150 miles south of Atlanta.Baker said investigators were “very confident” that Long was the gunman in all three shootings.Law enforcement officials did not offer a motive for the rampage and were not sure if it was a hate crime.The FBI in Atlanta said they were assisting ongoing investigations.

  • Bald eagles abandon Gray's Lake nest in Des Moines

    The longtime bald eagles' nest along the Raccoon River near Gray’s Lake is again empty, DSM parks and recreation spokesperson Jennifer Fletcher told Axios this week.Why it matters: It was well-situated to give trail users a good yet safe view of eaglets from across the river. Park officials even set up a placard with information and held educational events there.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: There were concerns a few years ago that construction of a nearby $4 million pedestrian bridge could disrupt the nest.Construction was scheduled around prime nesting season to not disturb the birds, but they never returned after its November 2019 completion. There could be multiple reasons why they relocated:The nesting tree had been struck by lightning, which could have ... ruffled some feathers.There were multiple flooding events in recent years that pushed homeless camps closer to the site.Eagles just naturally relocate nests sometimes. Even that ultra-famous couple that were part of the "Decorah Eagle Cam" moved recently.This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom Admits He’s ‘Worried’ About Recall Push but Insists Politics to Blame, Not COVID Response

    The last California leader removed was Gray Davis, in 2003, who was replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger

  • Suspect in Atlanta massage parlor shootings said he may have ‘sexual addiction’ — authorities investigating whether killings were a hate crime

    The man accused of killing eight people at massage parlors in the Atlanta area told police his act was not racially motivated, and that he potentially had a “sex addiction,” officials said Wednesday.

  • Liberty City, Cutler Bay to be temporary home of FEMA vaccine sites. How do you get a dose?

    The two Miami-Dade federal vaccination satellite sites will be leaving their posts in North Miami Beach and Miami Springs and moving to Cutler Bay and Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood, federal officials said Tuesday.

  • Losing Jamaal Williams opens big door for Packers RB A.J. Dillon

    With Jamaal Williams in Detroit, A.J. Dillon could easily handle 150 or more touches as the Packers' new No. 2 running back in 2021.

  • Jorge Masvidal protege Roman Faraldo set for Bellator 255 return vs. 6-foot-7 welterweight

    Roman Faraldo will square off with one of the tallest welterweights in MMA history/

  • Two steps forward, one vaccine back

    Germany, France, Spain and Italy suspended use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine. And the Catholic Church ruled its priests cannot bless same-sex unions. It's Monday's news.

  • Jamie Chung, Lana Condor, and More Celebrities Call for Change: Stop Asian Hate

    “Historically, Asian immigrants have been the scapegoat for others' misfortunes. This ends now.”

  • Why the Giants haven't gone after top free agents just yet

    What, backup running back Devontae Booker and fullback Cullen Gillaspia wasn’t exciting enough? If you were expecting the Giants to join the wild spending party, you probably should have lowered your expectations from the start.