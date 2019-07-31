Atlanta’s country history, Woodstock weed, drive-thru bobcat: News from around our 50 states

Birmingham: The Jefferson County Memorial Project is trying to establish a memorial to lynching victims to commemorate 30 people who were slain in the state’s most populous county. The organization has researched documented cases of racial lynchings in the county dating back to the 1880s. Members propose placing a monument in downtown Linn Park, which is home to a Confederate memorial that city leaders want removed. The monument would be a local version of the national lynching memorial in Montgomery, which honors about 4,000 people who were lynched nationwide. The national site includes steel slabs that can be obtained by groups or governments for local monuments. A news release says descendants of lynching victims are involved in the Birmingham project.

Anchorage: The state’s Head Start early childhood education program is preparing to close pre-K classrooms and cut jobs due to budget vetoes. The Anchorage Daily News reports the program has lost its $6.8 million in state funding, which is used to unlock federal funds. Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy last month vetoed line items equaling $444 million in cuts to the state operating budget. The federal program is Alaska’s largest provider of early childhood services, offering free pre-K, meals, medical care and other services to low-income children up to age 5. Alaska Head Start officials say they’re trying to quickly cut spending and take other measures before the school year begins. Officials say they hope legislators reverse the budget veto to the program.

Tempe: After confusion and outrage over Tempe Police Department’s new “positive ticketing” campaign, police officials promise no one will be pulled over for following the law. The department started an initiative Monday called the “Positive Ticketing Campaign.” KPNX initially reported officers would pull over and issue Circle K drink coupons to people following traffic laws. The social media response was swift and critical. Several hours later, Tempe police spokesman Greg Bacon clarified that officers won’t actually be pulling anyone over. He said a school resource officer may give a helmet-wearing, bike-riding student a coupon if they see the student around campus, or a patrol officer might hand a coupon to someone in line at an eatery if they saw them properly yield to a pedestrian. “No one is under any obligation to have a conversation with a police officer,” he said.

Little Rock: The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding $10.5 million to help pay for improvements to a rail line corridor in southern Arkansas. The funding was announced by members of Arkansas’ congressional delegation. The project calls for improvements along the freight corridor, which runs from McGehee, Arkansas, to Tallulah, Louisiana. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the project aims to provide faster and more affordable shipment for crops, fertilizers and other materials. Supporters say repairing the train tracks will create more business opportunities in Mississippi River Delta communities in Arkansas. The rail line was built in 1878 by the Memphis, Helena and Louisiana Railroad.

Sacramento: Three pharmaceutical companies collectively are agreeing to pay the state nearly $70 million to settle allegations that they delayed drugs to keep prices high, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday. The bulk of the money will come from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and its affiliates for paying to delay a generic narcolepsy drug, Provigil, from entering the market for nearly six years. Teva is paying $69 million, which Becerra says is the largest pay-for-delay settlement received by any state. Such agreements let the developers of brand-name drugs keep their monopolies over the drugs after their patents expire, thereby letting them continue to charge consumers higher prices. The drug developer pays the generic manufacturer to keep the cheaper version of the drug from entering the marketplace for an agreed period of time.

Denver: Federal land managers say they’re reviewing a protest letter from the Colorado Department of Natural Resources over the Trump administration’s management plan for public lands in the southwest corner of the state. Department Director Dan Gibbs sent the U.S. Bureau of Land Management a letter Monday saying the plan doesn’t do enough to protect the which is a threatened species, or migrating wildlife. Gibbs also objected to the way the plan was developed, saying the bureau gave state officials only one day to review it before making it public and opening a 30-day protest period. Bureau spokesman Steven Hall says the agency is considering the letter. The plan covers federal public land in Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties.

Connecticut

Bridgeport: Politicians and company executives have joined to flip the switch on the state’s newest power plant. Bridgeport Harbor Station Unit No. 5 was officially celebrated Monday with the flip of a giant switch, even though it has been providing power to Fairfield County for about a month. PSEG Power Connecticut LLC’s natural gas-fired plant overlooking Long Island Sound will provide 485 megawatts of power and replace the nearby coal-fired plant, which is scheduled to be retired in June 2021. The new plant can also run on ultra-low sulfur distillate as a backup. Construction began in June 2017. The new plant represents an investment of more than $550 million.

Delaware

Dover: Gov. John Carney has signed the state’s plastic bag ban into law, moving to decrease single-use plastic and litter while protecting the environment. The law signed Monday goes into effect Jan. 1, 2021. News outlets report it will restrict establishments with more than 7,000 square feet of sales space or those with more than three locations from giving out single-use, noncompostable plastic bags. Business can instead provide customers paper, fabric or reusable plastic bags. Restaurants will be exempt, allowing them to supply plastic bags for some foods. Chemicals and live animals also can be contained in plastic bags. A second law Carney signed Monday will increase penalties for illegal dumping and create a fund for enforcing litter laws.

District of Columbia

Washington: The U.S. House is preparing to hold its first full committee hearing since 1993 for a bill proposing to recognize the district as the nation’s 51st state. The hearing was postponed to avoid conflicts with congressional testimony by former special counsel Robert Mueller. The Washington Post reports both events initially were planned for July 24. Democratic Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton announced Monday that the hearing has since been rescheduled for Sept. 19. The bill has more than 200 co-sponsors in the House and calls for districtwide elections of two senators and one House representative. It says all district territory would be included in the declaration, save for specific exclusions of federal buildings and monuments. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, of Maryland, has said he’s supportive.

Florida

Tallahassee: Insurance companies have yet to pay about 15% of claims made from Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle. Florida’s top insurance regulator told Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet last week that insurers have yet pay out more than 21,000 claims from last October’s Category 5 storm. Office of Insurance Regulation Commissioner David Altmaier says the figure is discouraging. The Tampa Bay Times reports that the law requires insurance companies to pay claims within 90 days of being filed, provided the claims are not contested.

Georgia

Atlanta: Thousands of petitioners are hoping to stop the demolition of a downtown building where the first country hit song is believed to have been recorded. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Fiddlin’ John Carson likely recorded “Little Log Cabin in the Lane” in the building in 1923. Last month, a Myrtle Beach-based developer planning to build a 21-story, Margaritaville-themed hotel obtained a permit to tear the building down. The lot where the building currently stands would be used for dumpsters and grease traps next to the hotel’s first-floor restaurant. So far, more than 8,000 people have signed an online petition to preserve the building. Atlanta resident and architect Kyle Kessler, who started the petition, says he may stand between the building and the demolition crew if it stops the destruction.

Hawaii

Honolulu: The city may lose $220 million in federal flood protection funding if local and state officials cannot agree on terms. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Army Corps of Engineers must find a sponsor for its $345 million Ala Wai Flood Risk Management Project by Wednesday. The corps has proposed to build a wall around Honolulu’s Ala Wai Canal and install watershed flood-control structures. Officials say the corps needs the state or city to become project signatories, but neither has finalized the deal. The state has committed in theory to pay $125 million to receive $220 million in federal matching funds, while the city has agreed to serve as the project’s sponsor. Honolulu officials say the city is working out capital funding details with the state.

Idaho

Boise: The federal government has paid $24 million to farms and dairies in the state in an effort to help them survive financial losses caused by President Donald Trump’s trade wars. But farmers and industry leaders across the state say the payments – ranging from $2 to $300,000 – don’t begin to cover what they’ve lost. Ririe wheat farmer Gordon Gallup told the Idaho Statesman the payments weren’t worth the drive into town. He received about $4,700 last fall. Farms and dairies are still feeling the effects of last summer, when several countries placed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agricultural products in response to the Trump administration’s tariffs on imported products like steel. The first round of payments for the 2018 crop year sent $24 million to Idaho farms and their local and out-of-state owners. On Thursday, the USDA said an additional $16 billion will be distributed to U.S. farmers this year.

Illinois

Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot marked the 100th anniversary of the 1919 race riots by vowing the city will chart a more equitable future. Lightfoot made the pledge during a commemoration of the violence that has become known as Red Summer, when race riots spread across the United States as whites attacked blacks seeking equal rights, leaving hundreds dead and thousands injured. In Chicago, a black teen swimming in Lake Michigan was struck in the head with a rock and drowned after drifting toward the white section and angering beachgoers. A week of riots followed the death of 17-year-old Eugene Williams, with 38 people killed and more than 500 injured. Lightfoot on Monday spoke about the “forces of justice and injustice” that Chicago is “still reckoning with a century later.” She pointed to endemic poverty, inadequate health care and violence as problems the city must overcome.

Indiana

Indianapolis Public Schools is hoping to switch high school students from dedicated school buses to IndyGo, the city's bus system. More

Indianapolis: The Indianapolis Public Schools district is looking to shift high school students away from traditional school buses to the city’s bus system. The district and the IndyGo transit system will offer city bus passes to about 5,000 students in grades 9-12 as a two-year pilot project starts in August. WFYI-FM reports the passes will let the students travel by regular city bus routes to and from school but also use it year-round for traveling to jobs or extracurricular activities. District official Dennis Tackitt says the district spends more than $12 million a year on high school transportation. That could be cut to about $500,000 annually, or $100 per student, in payments to IndyGo. Tackitt says the plan is to end traditional high school bus service by fall 2021.

Iowa

Clinton: State safety regulators are proposing fines for two companies involved in a fire and explosion at a grain silo that killed a firefighter and injured another. Clinton fire Lt. Eric Hosette was killed in the Jan. 5 blast and fire at the Archer Daniels Midland Co. silo, and firefighter Adam Cain was injured. The Clinton Herald reports ADM is contesting the nearly $56,000 in penalties proposed by the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and Bill Whitter’s Construction is contesting a penalty of nearly $7,800. Iowa OSHA issued ADM five citations, including one that said firefighters were not given adequate information to combat the fire. The agency says Bill Whitter’s Construction was cited because its employees assigned special tasks at the facility, such as bin entry and the handling of flammable or toxic substances, were not trained to safely perform the tasks.

Kansas

Sedan: A 15-foot-wide fiberglass eagle that perched for 21 years atop a rotating sign at The Wichita Eagle’s former building is getting a new home at a Boy Scouts of America camp. The Wichita Eagle reports that the eagle was removed during a 1988 attempt to modernize the exterior of the building, which later was demolished. From there it went to Camp Tawakoni near Augusta, where it honored the highest rank in Scouting – the Eagle Scout. But when the camp was sold in 2004, it wound up in storage at the Quivira Scout Ranch, where it was rediscovered this year when staff needed the shelf space it occupied. Ranger Paul King says the southeast Kansas camp plans to mount the bird on a pole or pedestal to greet future visitors.

Kentucky

Frankfort: State education officials say a growing teacher shortage has become critical, and they are launching a recruitment campaign. Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis says recruitment efforts could include using programs like Teach for America, working with universities on alternative certification routes and hiring based on work experience. Department of Education spokeswoman Jessica Fletcher says open teaching positions climbed from 6,200 in 2014-15 to 8,800 in 2016-17. The department says there were 5,000 openings earlier this year. News outlets report several issues are mentioned as possible reasons for the shortage, including pensions, politics, pay and the pursuit of higher test scores. Officials say the shortage is caused by teachers leaving the field and fewer college students pursuing an education degree.

Louisiana

Baton Rouge: The state’s first medical marijuana products are one step away from pharmacies, with final testing planned for this week. Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says if the product collected Monday from GB Sciences is free of contaminants, medical marijuana could reach patients early next week. Strain says he’s hopeful the testing will clear the product for release. Patients have been waiting years for medical marijuana, after lawmakers created the regulatory framework for dispensing therapeutic cannabis in 2015. Regulatory disagreements slowed getting the product to shelves, with patients, their advocates and lawmakers growing increasingly frustrated with the delays. Only the LSU and Southern University agricultural centers are authorized to grow medical marijuana.

Maine

Augusta: The state kicked off its celebration of its 200th birthday – and its separation from Massachusetts – by raising flags statewide Tuesday. The kickoff of Maine’s bicentennial coincides with the 200th anniversary of the vote to separate the District of Maine from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in July 1819. Maine became a state in March 1820. Gov. Janet Mills traveled with the Maine Bicentennial Commission on Tuesday to flag raisings at Presque Isle, Bangor, Portland and Augusta. The governor announced upcoming events that will mark the bicentennial over the next year and a half, including a time capsule, smartphone app and concert series. Sen. Bill Diamond, the Maine Bicentennial Commission chair, said grants are also available for community projects from parades to historic preservation efforts.

Maryland

Annapolis: Officials who visited public housing communities in the state capital over the weekend heard from residents expressing concerns about gun violence, mental health and living conditions. The Capital reports state Sen. Sarah Elfreth, Del. Alice Cain and Del. Shaneka Henson visited public housing communities in the Annapolis area Saturday. The lawmakers represent the area in the General Assembly. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman joined them, as well as activists for gun-violence prevention. The campaign was prompted by the recent deaths of Edward Montre Seay, a rapper, and 16-year-old Elijah Wilson, who both were gunned down near public housing communities. Pittman says everyone with whom he spoke said fewer guns are needed. He says that “some said get rid of them altogether.”

Massachusetts

Boston: Newly released data shows city police are monitoring nearly 5,000 people – almost all of them young black and Latino men – through a secretive gang database. A summary provided by the department shows that 66% of those on its database are black, 24% are Latino, and 2% are white. Black people comprise about 25% of all Boston residents, Latinos about 20% and white people more than 50%. A lawsuit brought last fall by the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups says Central American youths are being wrongly listed as active gang members “based on nothing more than the clothing they are seen in and the classmates they are seen with.” They say that’s led some to be deported. Boston police haven’t provided comment after multiple requests.

Michigan

Flint: A woman says she was suspended from her job with the state because she posted a customer service number on a billboard to help people cut through red tape at the Department of Health and Human Services. Kim Ehl was a general office assistant in Flint until she resigned this month. In April 2018, she rented a billboard to display a customer service number to provide answers about public assistance benefits. She says she was frustrated because office policy required that people leave messages with five levels of management before staff could provide the help line information. Spokesman Bob Wheaton told MLive-The Flint Journal that the department doesn’t discuss personnel matters but has a policy requiring all advertising to be approved by the department’s communications office.

Minnesota

St. Paul: State lawmakers have agreed on a plan to get emergency insulin to people who need it, but not on how to pay for it. A bipartisan working group started meeting after a bill to provide emergency insulin to diabetics failed to pass during the legislative session. Democratic Sen. Matt Little of Lakeville said Monday that the group has agreed on how the program would work. The plan calls for providing a 20-day supply to people who have a past or current insulin prescription and who meet certain financial requirements. Some could get an additional two months’ supply, depending on their circumstances. The Star Tribune reports the emergency medications would be available at most pharmacies. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz repeated his support Monday for a fee on drugmakers for insulin assistance.

Mississippi

Greenwood: This city in the Mississippi Delta is installing speakers to play the blues and other types of regional music near downtown shops and restaurants. Mayor Carolyn McAdams tells the Greenwood Commonwealth the music will bring another mood and ambience to downtown. The city is installing 38 speakers that should be ready in time for the Bikes, Blues & Bayous ride on Saturday. In 2011, the city updated Howard Street with brick sidewalks and crosswalks and period lighting. At the same time, it installed conduits carrying electrical wiring underground for a future speaker system. Greenwood City Councilman Johnny Jennings says he has enjoyed outdoor speakers in other Mississippi cities. The controls for the Greenwood speakers will be in his office.

Missouri

Columbia: A proposal to restrict drink specials in this college town has lit up protesters. The Columbia Missourian reports that more than 100 people participated Monday in what was dubbed “A Protest Against Prohibition.” Seven bars and restaurants hosted the protest Monday before a public information meeting to discuss the proposed ordinance. If approved, the ordinance would prohibit drink specials, such as free samples and two-for-one drinks, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. Backers say it would reduce underage drinking, alcohol-related crashes and crime. But Alex Campbell-Graves, who performs as DJ Requiem at several Columbia bars, says he believes the City Council is trying to take away American rights that were fought for in the 1920s.

Montana

Corey Stapleton More

Helena: The city won’t be pursuing criminal charges against Secretary of State Corey Stapleton for using a state pickup truck to travel home to Billings on weekends. Legislative auditors found Stapleton put nearly 28,000 miles on the state vehicle for personal travel from January 2017 through June 2018, costing taxpayers $5,700. The attorney general’s office referred the investigation to Helena Police. City Attorney Thomas Jodoin wrote to the state Department of Criminal Investigations on Monday saying that the one-year statute of limitations on the alleged misdemeanor expired last month, so the city wouldn’t be filing charges. Auditors noted their findings didn’t account for any travel that may have occurred from July 2018 through April 2019, when auditors questioned the use of the vehicle and it was returned to the state motor pool.

Nebraska

Lincoln: The city has been awarded a $2.6 million federal grant to buy more electric-powered public transit buses. The grant is from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration. The city plans to use the money to replace six diesel-powered buses. The grant will also fund three charging stations and additional training. The electric buses are expected to be in service the summer of 2021. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird thanked Nebraska’s federal congressional delegation – especially U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer – for helping secure the grant. Manufacturer New Flyer says an electric bus saves 100 to 160 tons of greenhouse gases per year compared to a 40-foot diesel bus. StarTran Transit Manager Mike Davis says the newer buses will also improve overall reliability.

Nevada

Las Vegas: A jump in winnings by casinos in June helped push statewide revenue figures up a tick, to more than $11.9 billion to end the fiscal year. The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Tuesday reported total “gaming win” of a little more than $1 billion last month, up nearly 11.6% compared with June 2018. That pushed what had been a flat 12-month revenue comparison up to 0.8% from fiscal 2018. A year ago, the state reported a 3.2% increase from fiscal 2017. Gambling is second only to sales taxes as a percentage of the state’s $14 billion annual budget. The report says Nevada collected $55 million in percentage fee taxes based on June figures. That was up 15.9% from a year ago.

New Hampshire

Stratham: A police officer says the kitten he was trying to pick up in a parking lot turned out to be a bobcat, which then jumped onto the roof of a Burger King. Stratham Officer Matt Callahan tells Seacoastonline.com he was on patrol Saturday and saw the “kitten” run under a car. It eventually climbed a tree near the restaurant. Once Callahan realized he was dealing with a young bobcat, he called state Fish and Game officers. He also stood in the drive-thru line to alert customers in case the bobcat decided to come down, but it climbed onto the roof and took a catnap. Callahan says he and the conservation officer climbed the roof and put the bobcat in a crate. The bobcat was released at a wildlife refuge.

New Jersey

Trenton: A federal judge has upheld the state’s law that lowers the number of bullets a gun can hold. The judge sitting in Trenton on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a gun rights group. New Jersey passed a law last year that made it unlawful to possess firearm magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition, with some exceptions. The state says that’s enough for self-defense, and anything more could prove dangerous to bystanders. The Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs argues that the law only hurts law-abiding gun owners and homeowners because criminals will ignore it. An attorney for the group says it will appeal the ruling. Previously, a federal appeals court declined to grant an injunction to stop the law from taking effect.

New Mexico

Albuquerque: Less than a third of all students in the state are proficient in reading, and only about one-fifth are proficient in math, according to numbers released Friday. The results from a revamped test in 2019 show that public school districts and charter schools saw a small jump in reading from the year before but a slight drop in math – though the scores are from separate exams. According to the results, only 32.7% of all New Mexico students tested proficient or better in reading. Meanwhile, just 20.3% tested proficient or better in math. Last year, results from the test called the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers showed that about 31% of students tested were proficient or better in reading, and more than 21% were proficient or better in math.

New York

New York: A judge says the owners of the Woodstock music festival name can license it to create a marijuana brand marking the 50th anniversary of the famed gathering. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe on Monday rejected a claim that the deal would infringe on the name of another company, Woodstock Roots. Gardephe concluded the nature of the planned Woodstock-branded recreational marijuana and a competitor’s cannabis-related smoking paraphernalia are different. Woodstock Ventures, which produced the 1969 Woodstock festival, and Woodstock Roots sued each other last year. Woodstock Roots does business as Woodstock American Products. Woodstock Ventures argued recreational marijuana falls within its “natural zone of expansion” under federal trademark law. It is working on a deal with a major dispensary.

North Carolina

Raleigh: The Tar Heel State now has a new state park and three new state trails. Earlier this month, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill adding Pisgah View State Park in Buncombe and Haywood counties to North Carolina’s state parks. He also signed bills adding three state trails: Northern Peaks State Trail in Watauga and Ashe counties; the Wilderness Gateway State Trail in the South Mountains range in McDowell, Rutherford, Burke and Catawba counties; and the Overmountain Victory State Trail, which stretches across nine counties. The Division of Parks and Recreation will also conduct a feasibility study that will further refine a corridor for the new Wilderness Gateway State Trail in Burke and Catawba counties. The division will report to legislators by Dec. 1.

North Dakota

Williston: A recent study by the U.S. Geological Survey says it could take hundreds of years for the salt concentrations in the Williston Basin to return to normal levels in groundwater. Brine makes its way up to the earth’s surface when oil and gas is extracted. Today, saltwater is injected back underground for storage. Decades ago, brine was dumped into temporary “reserve” pits at well sites or at central collection facilities known as “evaporation” pits. The Bismarck Tribune reports that brine contamination can make water wells unusable as global amphibian populations are in decline. The research analyzed water quality, sediment and tadpoles at 32 wetland sites across Montana and North Dakota in the Williston Basin. Some areas in the basin can meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s “acute” toxicity benchmark by 2045.

Ohio

Columbus: State prison officials say inmates may soon be offered tattoo removal services. The Dayton Daily News reports Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Annette Chambers-Smith says the state is researching costs and logistics of removing tattoos on prisoners’ faces, necks and hands. She says tattoos can hurt inmates’ job prospects once they are released. Chambers-Smith says funding could come from the department’s medical budget or from fees collected from inmates when they buy items from prison commissaries. She says the state will seek proposals from those who provide removal services. Department rules bar inmates from having tattooing equipment and from getting tattoos inside the prisons. The use of non-sterile equipment for tattooing can cause infections and spread diseases. Tattoos also can signal gang membership.

Oklahoma

Pawhuska: Director Martin Scorsese has visited the state and met with the principal chief of the Osage Nation to discuss filming his upcoming adaptation of “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The Tulsa World reports Scorsese and others involved in the film met with Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear and other Osage representatives for about two hours to discuss how the movie will accurately portray the tribe’s culture, history and language. The movie is an adaptation of David Grann’s nonfiction book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.” It documents the 1920s slayings of wealthy Osage tribal members after the discovery of oil on their land. Standing Bear said Scorsese told him Robert DeNiro will play cattleman William Hale. Leonardo DiCaprio is also set to star.

Oregon

Portland: The city is finalizing an $80,000 settlement to end a lawsuit by a former employee who alleged “extreme hazing” by city transportation workers. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Adam Rawlins said in U.S. District Court that he was subjected to verbal and physical hazing for several months in 2016, including one incident in which Rawlins was photographed while bound by zip ties and duct tape inside a city shed. A consultant later hired by the city found a “don’t snitch” culture within the maintenance operation of the Portland Bureau of Transportation. But city officials said the incident appeared to be isolated. The proposed settlement heads to the Portland City Council for approval Wednesday. The city’s risk management division found that “there is risk the city may be found liable.”

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh: A regatta that has been a tradition in the city for more than four decades has been canceled days before its scheduled opening. Attorney Charles Scholz told reporters Tuesday that the EQT Three Rivers Regatta’s promoter, LionHeart Event Group, hadn’t secured proper permits or paid vendors, including the state for use of Point State Park and police. Scholz said the regatta board had no choice but to withdrew its permit application. Officials said investigations had begun, and legal remedies would be pursued with an eye to bringing the regatta back next year. A summer tradition since 1978, the regatta features powerboat races, an “Anything that Floats” race, and various water stunts and concerts.

Rhode Island

Providence: The state has enacted a “student loan bill of rights” to protect borrowers from deceptive lending practices. The law took effect with the governor’s signature last week. Treasurer Seth Magaziner says it provides important consumer protections. The law sets standards for student loan servicing to prohibit predatory behavior. It requires that student loan servicers register with the state and allows state regulators to examine their business practices. The state could penalize violators. Democratic Rep. Joseph McNamara, of Warwick, and Sen. Dawn Euer, of Newport, sponsored the legislation. Magaziner’s office says more than 133,000 Rhode Island residents, including 16,000 senior citizens, have a combined $4.5 billion in student loan debt. About $470 million of that is delinquent.

South Carolina

Columbia: More than 100 students who are in juvenile jails across the state are getting their high school diplomas. The Department of Juvenile Justice said a ceremony with caps and gowns will take place Wednesday at the agency’s main prison in Columbia. DJJ Director Freddie Pough said in a statement that getting a high school diploma is an important step to show juvenile offenders that education can open up opportunities and change the direction of their lives. The agency has fewer high school graduates than in recent years. But officials say nearly two-thirds of the offenders in South Carolina’s juvenile prisons are in eighth or ninth grade, and many of them are on track to finish high school.

South Dakota

Sioux Falls: A political activist wants a federal judge to block a new state law that would place requirements on groups promoting ballot measures. Cory Heidelberger requested a court order Monday to prevent a bill passed by lawmakers from taking effect. The bill passed in the last session and is set to become part of South Dakota’s election laws July 1, 2020. Heidelberger argues the bill was intended to make it harder for groups to launch successful ballot measures. The lawsuit names Gov. Kristi Noem, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and Secretary of State Steve Barnett, all Republicans. In May, Heidelberger succeeded in getting an initiated measure that South Dakota voters passed in 2018 declared invalid. That measure placed restrictions on out-of-state money on ballot measures.

Tennessee

Gatlinburg: A group of eight Girl Scouts from across the country spent part of their summer volunteering in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Their efforts included rehabilitating trails, cleaning campgrounds, removing invasive plants and providing educational programs to visitors. The park says the high schoolers worked alongside female leaders who taught them how to operate equipment and use hand tools. They also explored career opportunities in conservation and park management. The program was a collaboration among the Student Conservation Association, the Girl Scouts of America and the National Park Service.

Texas

Westphalia: A historic rural Roman Catholic church that had served its surrounding Central Texas farming community for more than a century has burned to the ground. Photos posted on the Austin Catholic diocesan Facebook page show the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia fully engulfed in flames Monday morning, being reduced to nothing more than ashes. The parish has served the faithful of southwestern Falls County, many of them immigrants from the northwest German region of Westphalia, since 1883. The church building dated to 1895 and was said to be the largest all-wood church in the state. Its stained-glass windows, more than 20 in all, were shipped to Westphalia from Germany. No injuries were reported. A statement from the diocese says the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Utah

Salt Lake City: San Juan County paid a consulting firm nearly $500,000 to lobby against the designation of the Bears Ears National Monument and for the downsizing of it after it was created, according to newly released public records. The small county paid New Orleans-based Davillier Law Group $485,600 in 2016-2017 to prepare information packets sent to then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Davillier also researched how the creation of the monument would affect uranium mining in the area and if a president could rescind a monument based on national security concerns related to the uranium, the documents show. Davillier attorneys charged $500 an hour, and sometimes their bills included air travel.

Vermont

Burlington: Hikers and climbers can once again enjoy the state’s cliffs starting Thursday, as a crucial nesting season for one bird species comes to a close. For several months toward the end of spring through July, some cliffs around Vermont are closed so peregrine falcons can stand a fighting chance against extinction in the state. The falcons call those cliffs home, so the sensitive population could be harmed unless their habitats are closed off to human use during the birds’ nesting season. Since early May, the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife had closed 14 sites around the state so the birds could nest safely. The falcons were removed from the Vermont endangered species list in 2005 but are sensitive. Their decline is believed to be linked to the insecticide DDT, which wasn’t banned until the 1970s, and to human interference.

Virginia

Norfolk: Collecting tolls in the Hampton Roads region generates about $180 million a year – nearly twice the size of the region’s fishing and farming sectors combined, The Virginian-Pilot reports – and it’s set to rise. The Virginia Department of Transportation and the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization are considering how far to extend Norfolk’s High Occupancy Toll Lanes. In addition, the Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission is looking to HOT lanes to pay for about 10% of its $3.5 billion commitment to fix the area’s worst bottleneck at the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel. The panel’s six-year plan projects collecting between $3.5 million and $4.5 million a year, beginning in fiscal 2023.

Washington

Kitsap: A state law enabling individual criminal records to be cleared has taken effect. The New Hope Act took effect Sunday after unanimous passage in both houses of the Legislature. Officials say the new law streamlines and modifies the process for people with criminal records to vacate convictions. The law allows multiple misdemeanors to be vacated, rather than the previous law allowing removal of only a single misdemeanor. The law also adds some felony offenses to a list of convictions that can be removed. Those with criminal records are required to wait for specific time periods during which they must repay legal fees and exhibit good behavior. The waiting periods of three, five and 10 years are dependent on the crimes committed.

West Virginia

Charleston: Some state employees are getting a pay raise next month. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the move comes after the state Personnel Board voted last week to update salary schedules for the first time in a decade. Personnel Director Sheryl Webb said because it had been so long, the government’s first three pay grades were below minimum wage and unusable. She said officials had to balance the need for more competitive salaries with the reality that the state can’t afford multimillion-dollar pay adjustments. Under the new plan, the minimum salary at the lowest pay grade will increase from $16,008 to $18,249, and the maximum salary at the highest pay grade will increase from $114,888 to $117,182. There also will be proportionate increases for other pay grades.

Wisconsin

Bayside: Schlitz Audubon Nature Center is about to undertake the biggest land improvement project in its nearly 50-year history. The project, scheduled to begin Thursday and run through mid-September, will restore ravines that have deteriorated due to heavy storms, as well as aim to prevent those ravines from further damage. Audubon Center officials are particularly concerned about the north ravine area, the highest-quality natural area on the 185-acre property and home to a variety of flora and fauna, including the rusty-patched bumblebee, a federally endangered species, and the blue-stemmed goldenrod, a state endangered species. The north ravine has been destabilized in recent years as erosive stormwater has washed away the soil.

Wyoming

Casper: An American Indian tribe opposes a company’s plan to dump oil-field wastewater upstream of a river in central Wyoming. The Northern Arapaho Tribe says Aethon Energy’s plans to put more than 8 million gallons of polluted water into two creeks would affect tribal business opportunities. The creeks flow into the Wind River and Boysen Reservoir. Tribal officials tell Wyoming regulators in a recent letter that the pollution could harm tribal fishing and rafting guide businesses. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also has concerns. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality is reviewing public comments on the plan. Dallas-based Aethon says it would follow all regulations and offer more water protections than those required under previous permits. The Wind River flows through the Wind River Indian Reservation.

From USA TODAY Network and wire reports

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: News from around our 50 states