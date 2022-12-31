Atlanta Falcons player, police officer get into physical altercation during DUI stop, police say

An Atlanta Falcons practice squad player and an Atlanta police officer were both hospitalized after a physical altercation early Saturday morning, police say.

The incident happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 75 northbound near Northside Drive.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 that the officer was performing a sobriety test during a DUI traffic stop. The officer making the stop determined that the driver, identified as 27-year-old Cameron Batson, was driving while intoxicated.

While the officer tried to arrest Batson, police say he resisted and fought back, causing the officer to shoot his gun. Police say no one was struck by the gun.

Police say Batson then got back in his car and ran away from the scene. He then crashed his nearby at Northside Drive and Echota Drive and then ran away, according to police.

Officers were eventually able to find and arrest Batson.

The Atlanta Falcons said they were made aware of the overnight incident and released the following statement:

“We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies. We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

Police said the officer was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. He suffered a shoulder injury in the fight, along with cuts and bruises.

The extent of Batson’s injuries remains unclear.

Batson, 27, began his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans in 2018 and signed with the Falcons this past offseason. He has not appeared in a regular-season game with the team.

