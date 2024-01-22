Atlanta family pleads for 18-year-old's killer to come forward

ATLANTA, Ga. - The family of Thomas Lowe identified him as the 18-year-old shot and killed at an apartment complex on Campbellton Road on Jan. 13.

A week later, they say the person or persons responsible still have not faced justice.

"He was goofy. Tom was the comedian of the family, he kept us laughing," said Lowe’s mother Lakesha Lowe.

She says her son always knew just what to say to make her laugh in the darkest of times.

"Why did you kill my son? Why?" she pleaded.

Atlanta police say they responded to the call of a person shot at 3901 Campbellton Road at around 3 a.m. that day and transported Lowe to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

"I don’t have my son, I don’t have my baby," Lakesha said, visibly distraught.

She described the 18-year-old as a hard worker, saying he got his first job at just 15.

His older sister Nykeria Lowe says he would watch her children regularly and was an amazing uncle to them.

"It's been hard, especially on my kids, because he was really close to all my kids," she said.

Jamarcus Lowe, who is just a year older than Thomas, says losing his younger brother was like losing a piece of himself.

"He’s always going to be inside of me. He’s always going to be right here, he’s the other half of my heart, literally," he said.

Now, this heartbroken family wants the Atlanta Police Department to find the person, or people, responsible and bring them to justice.

"We want justice for Thomas, that person should be locked up because Thomas was not like that. He really wasn’t, he didn’t deserve that at all," Nykeria said.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to APD to see if they’re any closer to finding a suspect in this shooting, but they only said the investigation was ongoing.

The family is asking the shooter to do the right thing and turn themselves in.

"You knew my son was innocent," Lakesha said.