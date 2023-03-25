Atlanta father found dead in South Bend Park ditch, police say

Police are investigating after one man was found shot and killed at a park on Friday evening.

Officers were called to South Bend Park on Compton Drive SE just before 5 p.m. after receiving reports of a person shot.

They found a car at the bottom of an embankment when they arrived. Inside the vehicle, they found a man who had been shot and killed.

Lamont Adrien told Channel Two Action News that was his best friend, 31-year-old Owen Jackson.

“He was an awesome person. Mechanic, just had a kid like three months ago. So, got a three-month-old baby,” said Adrien.

Adrien said Jackson was 31 years old, originally from Detroit but living in Atlanta. He said his friend was selling his car to help care for his new family.

“It’s a lot of emotions,” said Adrien. “I just could have never imagined someone would call me and say hey, your friend got shot.”

Police showed up to find Jackson’s car flipped over in a ditch at the bottom of South Bend Park around 5:00 in the evening. People visiting the park watched behind crime tape for hours while officers gathered evidence.

Hours later, around 8:00 p.m., one tow truck pulled away a different, red car.

By 9:30 p.m., tow truck drivers gave up on trying to pull the flipped car from the ditch. Police on the scene said they would return Saturday morning when daylight made it easier to see.

Investigators have not released details about what led up to the shooting or possible suspects. However, friends questioned if it was a case of a deadly carjacking or robbery.

