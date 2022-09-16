Atlanta’s federal appeals court becomes center of legal storm involving former President Trump

Just months after it reinstated Georgia’s controversial Heartbeat Abortion Law, Atlanta’s 11th Circuit Court of Appeals is set to once again be at the center of a legal storm, this one involving former President Donald Trump and the Department of Justice.

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon named a Special Master to go through the reported 11,000 documents seized from Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.

The Justice Department said it planned to appeal to the 11th Circuit. Cannon denied a DOJ request to be allowed to continue an investigation into about 100 classified documents even as the Special Master went through the documents to see which ones might be excluded because of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.

Georgia State University law professor Eric Segall spoke with Channel 2′s Richard Elliott.

Segall is uniquely qualified to talk about this latest legal drama involving Donald Trump. He once worked for the Justice Department and represented the National Archives as it tried to retrieve some of President Reagan’s presidential documents relating to the Iran-Contra investigation in the 1980′s.

“I think I’m one of the few people in America who actually represented the National Archives in a case involving a subpoena,” Segall said to Channel 2 Action News.

He believes Judge Cannon’s ruling creating a Special Master is a bad one that sets a dangerous precedent of allowing a president or ex-president to halt a criminal investigation.

“To give the (ex) president an entirely different, complex structure where he can actually stop the criminal investigation, it’s just unheard of,” said Segall.

Meanwhile, new court documents show former Atlanta U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine has a subpoena to testify before Fulton County’s Special Purpose Grand Jury. There is no word when he will have to testify, but he is reportedly not a target for potential criminal indictment. Trump’s former attorney Sidney Powell is scheduled to testify before that grand jury next week, and Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is scheduled to testify the week after.

The special grand jury is investigating potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election.

