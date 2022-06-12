Atlanta Fire and Rescue saves suicidal woman from home she set on fire while inside

Atlanta Fire Rescue and police rescued a woman who attempted to commit suicide by setting her house on fire while locking herself inside.

APD were called to assist AFRD at a home on Dunseath Avenue in NW Atlanta.

When firefighters responded to the home, they found a 25-year-old woman inside of a burning home, refusing to come out.

The woman, armed with a knife, came to the window, stood on the ledge, and threatened suicide as firefighters continued to try to extinguish the fire from outside, officials said.

When AFRD had reduced the danger from the fire enough to allow officers inside to deal with the distraught and armed woman, four Zone 1 officers entered the home. Although the home was still filled with smoke, officers were able to locate the woman in an upstairs room.

The officers, noting that the woman had been armed and suicidal only moments before entry, followed their training and safely de-escalated the situation, police said.

Once located, the woman repeatedly pled for the officers to kill her, however, officers were able to restrain the woman and carry her to safety, outside the home.

The woman was treated by medical personnel and she was eventually taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

