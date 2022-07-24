Atlanta gas station drive-by shooting leaves 8 wounded

A drive by shooting at an Atlanta gas station reportedly left eight people wounded early Sunday.

The shooting erupted at approximately 12:45 a.m. at the Shell gas station located next to the Diamond Club off Northside Drive near Interstate 75, 11 Alive reported.

About a dozen people were outside in the parking lot talking when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside unleashed a hail of gunfire toward the small crowd, Atlanta police Maj. Ailen Mitchell told the station.

ILLINOIS MAN CHARGED WITH HATE CRIME FOR VANDALIZING BAKERY ADVERTISING CHILD-FRIENDLY DRAG SHOW

Police said eight people were shot, six of whom were in stable condition and the remaining two were in critical condition. The motive of the shooting remains unclear. Police said the victims knew each other and were not arguing at the time they came under fire, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Private vehicles transported victims to Piedmont and Grady hospitals. Police followed behind them. Police said investigators have surveillance video and a description of the suspect vehicle, though they were not publicly sharing that information at this time.

The club advertised an event Saturday night titled "ATL BLOODYMAXX Celebrity Birthday Bash," according to its social media pages. 11 Alive reported that the gas station allows club guests to park on their property for free, though it was not immediately clear if those shot were attending the club event.