Atlanta Gay Bars Targeted by Terrorist Threats, Suspect Arrested

A man in Georgia was arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats on social media against at least two LGBTQ+ nightclubs.

Chase Staubs was taken into custody over Thanksgiving for making threats against two gay clubs in Atlanta, Heretic and Felix’s. No motivation was provided for the alleged crimes by police, but police did say a pepper spray gun believed used in the threats was recovered at the suspect’s home.

The Atlanta Police Department said in a statement that officers responded on Wednesday to a bar identified as Heretic, meeting with employees who said they “observed threatening remarks made towards their establishment on social media.” On Thursday police responded to Felix’s, where employees and patrons told police they asked Staubs to leave the bar once he was identified.

“The person appeared to be the same individual involved in making bias terroristic threats” against the Heretic, police said.

Officers quickly notified detectives with the APD Homeland Security Unit. Following a brief investigation, officers conducted a “knock and talk” with Staubs at a home address in the city. Staubs was subsequently taken into custody, charged, and later transported to Fulton County Jail. Police also retrieved a pepper spray gun they believe was used in the threatening videos.

Police revealed few details about Staubs and the case against him.

The arrest comes just days after the mass shooting at the Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo. that left five dead and at least 18 injured. The alleged shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was taken into custody after a fellow patron wrestled them to the ground and pistol-whipped them with their own gun. Aldrich claimed in court papers they identify as nonbinary.