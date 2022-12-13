‘Atlanta is a group project:’ Mayor renews vow to fight violent criminals

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says he will not stop fighting to bring violent criminals to justice across the City of Atlanta.

The mayor announced arrests in two recent homicides during a news conference on Monday night and had harsh words for anyone considering continuing violence in the City of Atlanta.

“Let me be very clear to those who would want to do crime in our community, if you pull a gun, or pull out a knife to harm someone in our city, you will be arrested and sent to jail,” Dickens said.

On Monday, APD arrested Antonio Brown, 23, for the murder of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Bowles was stabbed to death in the garage of her own home after interrupting Brown stealing her car, according to police.

Investigators also made a third arrest in the murders of 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson. The boys were two of six people shot near Atlantic Station last month. The 16-year-old from Clayton County arrested Monday joins previously arrested 15- and 16-year-old Atlanta Public Schools students who were arrested last week. None of the suspects’ names have been released because they are minors.

“I don’t know what would drive someone to do some heinous acts...it’s beyond my comprehension,” the mayor said.

This comes as some violent crimes are on the rise across the city, while others seem to be lowering.

According to statistics from the Atlanta Police Department, there have been 149 homicides in the city this year, which is slightly higher than the 141 to this point in 2021. However, in the last month, the city has seen a 78% increase in homicides with 16 homicides compared to just nine the month before.

Rapes and aggravated assaults are down over the last year and in the last month. Robbery and larceny are as well.

Shoplifting cases have decreased in the last month, but are still significantly than they were last year with 1,521 cases compared to 1,326 in 2021.

Burglary, theft from motor vehicle and motor vehicle theft have all slightly increased as well.

“As I’ve said time and time again, Atlanta is a group project. And when we have horrific, horrible incidents like this, it is important for us to come together,” Dickens said.

The mayor credited both arrests to video cameras being placed around the city capturing images of the suspects that allowed them to be identified.

In June, Mayor Dickens began the Connect Atlanta program that allows residents to register their security cameras with the city to help keep the city safe.

On Monday, Dickens said the city has 10,428 cameras strategically placed throughout the city. He says there are another 6,564 cameras registered through the Connect Atlanta program, meaning the city has access to nearly 17,000 cameras across the city.

