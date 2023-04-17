An Atlanta Inmate Died In His Jail Cell Due To A ‘Severe Bed Bug Infestation,’ Family Asking For Criminal Investigation

The family of a man who died in a Georgia jail cell due to a bed bug infestation has filed a criminal investigation lawsuit.

Last summer, LaShawn Thompson was arrested in Atlanta on simple battery charges for an incident that took place, according to USA Today. After being taken to Fulton County Jail, he was eventually transferred to the psychiatric wing of the facility since officials insisted he was mentally ill.

On Sept. 19, the 35-year-old’s body was found lifeless in his cell. He was reported dead after multiple attempts to save him by police and medical staff on-site, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner‘s report. Although there were no signs of external or internal physical injuries, the examiner noted that bed bugs were on his entire body. Due to the unsanitary conditions of the jail, it was determined that there was a “severe bed bug infestation,” and the cause of his death is unknown.

His family hired attorney Michael D. Harper, the President and CEO of The Harper Law Firm, to file a criminal investigation lawsuit because his death could’ve been prevented, and inmates shouldn’t be subject to living in environments that are health hazards. Furthermore, they are hoping someone is found responsible for his death as well.

“Mr. Thompson was found dead in a filthy jail cell after being eaten alive by insects and bed bugs,” Harper said. “We’re asking for a criminal investigation into the matter and (major) changes at the jail.”

Harper shared with USA Today that the medical center at the Fulton County Jail showed that medical professionals noticed Thompson’s health was declining but didn’t proceed to further investigate to learn the root of the issue, essentially not doing their best to help keep inmates healthy.

“They literally watched his health decline until he died. When his body was found one of the detention officers refused to administer CPR because in her words she ‘freaked out.’ The jail cell Mr. Thompson was housed in was not fit for a diseased animal. He did not deserve this,” the lawyer explained.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office sent Thompsons family their condolenses and launched an investigation into the incidents that led to Thompson’s death after learning about it. In addition, a $500,000 budget was approved to address the improper living conditions of the jail along with more routine checks for not only the inmates, but that sanitation process as well.