Atlanta lawyer accused of stabbing his own mother guilty on all counts

A disbarred lawyer accused of stabbing his own mother to death was found guilty Wednesday on all six counts he was charged with.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Prosecutors said Richard Merritt brutally beat and stabbed his mother, 77-year-old Shirley Merritt, to death in 2019, on the same day he was supposed to report to prison for unrelated financial crimes.

At the time, Merritt was living with his mother in Tucker and awaiting a 15-year prison sentence.

Shirley Merritt was found dead in her home shortly after her son cut off his ankle monitor and took off.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the DeKalb County courthouse Tuesday, where Merritt took the stand in his own defense.

Merritt claimed two armed men he didn’t know barged into the home and killed his mother in front of him.

“This monster took this dumbbell and proceeded to bludgeon my mother right in front of me,” Merritt said. “And she stepped moving at this point.”

Merrit said a man with a pistol to his back brought him downstairs, then came back a few minutes later with a kitchen knife and “proceeded to stab my mother repeatedly in front of me.”

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernades is LIVE in the courtroom as we take through Wednesday’s events starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: