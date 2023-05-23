Atlanta lawyer accused of stabbing his own mother to death defends himself in court
A disbarred attorney accused of murdering his own mother took the stand Tuesday in his own defense.
Prosecutors said Richard Merritt brutally beat and stabbed his mother, 77-year-old Shirley Merritt, to death in 2019.
Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the DeKalb County courthouse Tuesday, where the defendant testified about the final moments of his mother’s life.
