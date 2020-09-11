Atlanta Luxury Broker, Lori Lane of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, Named to Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 2020 ‘Who’s Who in Residential Real Estate’

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2020 / Lori Lane, Senior Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, is honored to be selected and recognized for her career achievements in the prestigious ‘Who's Who in Residential Real Estate' list.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' Senior Vice President, Lori Lane, was recently selected to once again be included in Atlanta Busines Chronicle's annual "Who's Who in Residential Real Estate" list. In this piece, Lane is recognized for her incredible career and contributions to not only luxury real estate, but also the new construction industry. She is noted for inspirational leadership and innovative strategies that resulted in Georgia Properties' Luxury Collection to be the first-ever real estate company to win the coveted MAX Award, edging out many Fortune 500 companies, including Arby's, Coca-Cola, and more.

For the Atlanta Business Chronicle Feature, please visit: https://www.bizjournals.com/atlanta/news/2020/08/07/whos-who-of-atlanta-real-estate.html#g/470463/39

This special section comprises an esteemed group of top industry leaders who advance the Atlanta real estate market, despite unprecedented challenges. The final selections were chosen according to the most recent real estate lists and statistics compiled by the Chronicle's research departments. This special section was syndicated through the newspaper's print publications, online networks, and various social media channels.

"I am so humbled to be featured alongside so many talented individuals. Thank you to The Atlanta Business Chronicle for the continued support," said Lane. "I feel extremely fortunate to lead, mentor, and grow with my amazing team. They encourage me to bring the best version of myself every day, and I would not be where I am today without their continued loyalty and support."

By constantly evolving their strategies with the times, Lane continues to lead her young team in finding effective ways to generate results for Luxury Collection associates and clients. The division recently played a huge role in the company having its best month ever, with over $500 million in sales. This unprecedented success is a testament to the leadership and unwavering work ethic displayed by Lane. Her creative vision, attention to detail, and passion for excellence have been a huge asset to the company and has served as an inspiration to her team.

Story continues

"What our Luxury Collection has accomplished is a reflection of the commitment and leadership of Lori," said Dan Forsman, president and CEO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. "She is a visionary and brings a growth mindset to every project she works on. This recognition is well-deserved, and I look forward to witnessing everything Lori and her team will accomplish in the future. I am beyond thankful that she is a part of our company."

About Luxury Collection Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Luxury Collection, the award-winning division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, year after year, continues to set the standard in the marketing and selling of luxury properties throughout the Metro Atlanta area. Through an extensive marketing strategy, Luxury Collection associates receive the most advanced marketing and technological resources available, along with access to the vast global and local Berkshire Hathaway network, leading to more leads and closings for Luxury Collection listings. Backed by the power of one of the most admired companies in the world, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is globally recognized as redefining luxury real estate.

For more information, please visit: https://luxuryredefined.com/

Luxury Collection - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties, Luxury Redefined

Contact- Isabella Perdichizzi

Phone- 404-671-4195

URL- https://luxuryredefined.com

Email- isabella.perdichizzi@bhhsgeorgia.com

Address- 3500 Lenox Road NE #300, Atlanta, Georgia 30326, United States

SOURCE: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/605811/Atlanta-Luxury-Broker-Lori-Lane-of-Berkshire-Hathaway-HomeServices-Georgia-Properties-Named-to-Atlanta-Business-Chronicles-2020-Whos-Who-in-Residential-Real-Estate



