Atlanta Luxury Homes Broker, Luxury Collection of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, Releases Historic Third Quarter 2020 Market Trend Report

Lori Lane, SVP of BHHSGA, led her team to create a comprehensive digital market summary report that highlights the remarkable third quarter comeback in Greater Atlanta's housing market growth.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / Luxury Collection of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties recently released their latest edition of REdefined, the company's exclusive quarterly market report. This comprehensive guide outlines the Greater Atlanta real estate market's historic third quarter, while also giving a detailed analysis on key metrics and predictions for the rest of the year. Led by Senior Vice President Lori Lane, the Luxury Collection team continues to find innovative ways to deliver quality materials that will benefit both its sales professionals and clients.

"This digital market trend report serves as a huge asset to our agents, clients, and consumers," said Lane. "Our extended presence across the state of Georgia grants us the opportunity to tap into information from a wide range of areas, allowing us to present a complete market summary beyond the Metro Atlanta. 2020 has presented us all with numerous challenges, but I am confident that we will continue to see the market excel and make a full recovery from this year's slow beginning."

On the heels of a slow second quarter, the real estate market experienced a remarkable comeback throughout the Greater Atlanta area. Fueled by historically low interest rates and limited inventory, homes began to sell in record time and the market saw a dramatic increase in sales volume and productivity compared to the second quarter. Pending sales turned positive for the first time this year, with closings quickly following suit. The market currently shows no sign of slowing down, as the high demand for housing continues to result in an accelerated number of closings. Additionally, interest rates are not expected to rise for quite some time, allowing consumers the opportunity to lock into a fixed low mortgage rate.

"Throughout the last four months, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties' sales volume exceeded $1.8 billion, as a result of the incredible market rebound partnered with our associate's dedication to finding innovative ways to serve their clients," said Dan Forsman, President and CEO Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. "For the month of July alone, we produced over $500 million in sales volume, marking July as the most successful month in the history of our company. This unprecedented success is a clear reflection on the stability of the Georgia housing market, and I expect the fourth quarter to yield similar results as buyers and sellers are still very active."

Though this year has forced companies to conduct business differently, Luxury Collection continues to equip associates with innovative strategies and creative solutions, allowing for a high level of service to each client no matter the circumstance.

About Luxury Collection Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties
Luxury Collection, the award-winning division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, year after year, continues to set the standard in the marketing and selling of luxury properties throughout the Metro Atlanta area. Through an extensive marketing strategy, Luxury Collection associates receive the most advanced marketing and technological resources available, along with access to the vast global and local Berkshire Hathaway network, leading to more leads and closings for Luxury Collection listings. Backed by the power of one of the most admired companies in the world, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is globally recognized as redefining luxury real estate.

Luxury Collection - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties, Luxury Redefined
Contact: Isabella Perdichizzi
Phone: 404-671-4195
URL: https://luxuryredefined.com
Email: isabella.perdichizzi@bhhsgeorgia.com
Address: 3500 Lenox Road NE #300, Atlanta, Georgia 30326

SOURCE: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties



    President Donald Trump insisted Tuesday that he is not giving up his fight to overturn the election results, but across the federal government, preparations were beginning in earnest to support President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration. Within hours of the General Services Administration’s acknowledgement Monday evening of Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 election, career federal officials opened the doors of agencies to hundreds of transition aides ready to prepare for his Jan. 20 inauguration. An administration official said logistics on when and where Biden will first receive the briefing were still being worked out.