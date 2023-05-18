Atlanta man accused of kidnapping 2 children arrested by GSP troopers on GA-SC state line

A man accused of kidnapping two children was arrested Tuesday after being arrested near the Georgia-South Carolina state line.

Atlanta police said on Tuesday at 11:06 a.m., officers received reports of a kidnapping at a home on Kimberly Road SW.

When officers arrived, they were told that a two-year-old and a four-year-old were taken from the home.

The children’s mother told investigators with the Special Victims Unit that 25-year-old Dontrell Johnson took them. She added that he is believed to be the children’s father.

At 1:40 p.m., Georgia State Patrol troopers from Post 52 in Franklin County conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description of Johnson’s vehicle on Interstate 85 Northbound near mile marker 172.

After confirming his identity, GSP troopers detained Johnson and recovered the two children from the backseat of the car.

The children were taken to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and reunited with their mother.

Atlanta police charged Johnson with two counts of kidnapping.

The investigation remains ongoing.

