Atlanta man arrested for allegedly strangling woman in Marietta

Apr. 10—An Atlanta man was arrested and charged with strangling a woman at a Marietta home on Wednesday, police said.

Shortly before noon, Fremondo Crenshaw, 30, allegedly grabbed the woman's neck, causing her not to move, while Crenshaw struck her multiple times across the face, according to his arrest warrant.

Crenshaw also allegedly threatened to kill the woman, police said.

He faces felony charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

Crenshaw remains in Cobb jail without bond as of Sunday.