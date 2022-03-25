Atlanta man arrested after leaving I.D. behind at fatal crash site in Cobb

Mar. 25—An Atlanta man walked away from a deadly crash in Cobb County Wednesday — but left his wallet and ID at the scene, according to police.

Garet Millard Henderson, 36, has since been arrested and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and hit-and-run, according to jail records.

Police say Henderson was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday when he crossed the centerline colliding with the front of a Nissan Frontier traveling north on Dallas Acworth Highway.

Robert Ellis, the man driving the Nissan, died from his injuries, police said. Henderson walked away from the crash without trying to help Ellis or tell the police what happened, the warrant alleges.

But he left behind his wrecked truck, where police found his wallet, ID, methamphetamine and heroin, according to the warrant.

Georgia State Patrol troopers went to Henderson's home, where they found him with a swollen left hand with fresh abrasions, fresh scratches on the left side of his neck and lower left leg, and a fresh injury to his left eye, according to the warrant.

The truck was registered to both Henderson and his mother, police said. According to his mother, he drove the truck and had been working a construction job in the Acworth area.

In addition to first-degree vehicular homicide and hit-and-run, Henderson has been charged with two counts of drug possession and failure to maintain lane, according to jail records.

As of Thursday afternoon, Henderson was being held without bond at the Cobb jail.