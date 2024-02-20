Atlanta man arrested, linked to stealing 5 trucks from a Ford dealership in Barrow County

An Atlanta man was arrested in Winder, Georgia suspected of stealing five trucks from Akins Ford early this month.

On Thursday, Winder police arrested 28-year-old Xavier Cordel Evans of Atlanta, Georgia.

Officials from Akins contacted Winder police on Feb. 12, after discovering that five heavy-duty Ford trucks had been stolen.

The last vehicle was taken at about 7 a.m. that morning.

The total value of the stolen vehicles is estimated at $400,000.

Winder Police Chief Fullington said that the thefts involved late-model heavy-duty trucks which required specialized technical knowledge and equipment to bypass the vehicles’ security systems and reprogram electronic ignition systems.

“These are not your ordinary car thieves. This is an organized group or theft ring with specialized technical knowledge and equipment that target expensive late-model vehicles that are in high demand for the whole vehicles or their parts,” according to Police Chief Fullington.

Winder Police identified Evans as a suspect and reached out to Atlanta Police who helped find him during a traffic stop.

“I am proud of the work by Winder police personnel in this investigation. This case is an example of diligent police work and of utilizing various intelligence tools to follow the evidence in an investigation. It also shows the significance of having good working relationships and communications with other law enforcement agencies that can help play a part in furthering an investigation,” said Fullington.

During a search, Winder Police and Atlanta Police found several other items linking Evans to the truck thefts at Akins.

Police said Evans has been arrested and charged with five felony counts of Theft by Taking a Motor Vehicle.

Evans was taken back to Winder to the Barrow County Detention Center.

