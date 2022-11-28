Atlanta man arrested for threats targeting LGBTQ+ friendly bars, police say

A man was arrested after police said he threatened several LGBTQ+-friendly Midtown Atlanta bars.

Atlanta Police officials said on Wednesday, officers responded to calls from employees at The Heretic Atlanta, an LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub located on Cheshire Bridge Road.

When officers arrived, employees told them the bar had received several threatening messages targeting the bar on social media, police said.

It is unclear what the threats made toward the nightclub were.

After receiving the initial information, detectives with the ADP Homeland Security Unit began investigating potential suspects.

On Thursday, officers responded to calls from employees about threats made towards another LGBTQ+-friendly bar on Piedmont Road.

Officials said employees and patrons identified 32-year-old Chase Staubs, who had been seen entering the bar and was then asked to leave.

It is unclear as to why Staubs was asked to leave the bar.

ADP said Staubs was believed to be the same person involved in making biased terrorist threats towards The Heretic Atlanta and posting on social media.

Staubs was arrested and charged with terroristic threats.

When he was arrested, officers recovered a pepper spray gun that Staubs had posted pictures of in his threatening social media post, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

