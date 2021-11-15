Atlanta man caught selling dozens of guns to undercover cop in NYC, tried to pass off air pistols as handguns

A Georgia man who peddled more than two dozen firearms to an undercover cop tried to pass off nine air pistols as standard handguns right before his arrest, prosecutors said Monday.

Yamil Torres-Rincon, 24, of Atlanta, delivered 20 handguns and five assault weapons to the cop in four separate sales since September before investigators closed the net and busted him Friday, prosecutors said.

Torres hid the guns in a secret compartment in his car, driving the ill-gotten gats — some were stolen — from Georgia to New York, according to Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan’s office.

He pocketed $42,900 in the first three deals, selling 20 handguns, three assault weapons and an unspecified amount of cocaine on Sept. 3, Sept. 19 and Oct. 6, prosecutors said.

Investigators with a joint Drug Enforcement Administration-NYPD task force got a wiretap warrant in October, listening in as he talked about larger drug deals, prosecutors allege.

On Friday, he was supposed to sell nine handguns and two more assault weapons to the undercover cop for $19,500, prosecutors allege.

He showed up at 116th St. and Pleasant Ave. in East Harlem, and delivered the assault weapons, but the hand guns all turned out to be Glock air pistols, prosecutors said.

Torres-Rincon made a run for it, and cops and DEA agents tracked him across town to W. 133rd St. and Old Broadway, where they recovered the cash and arrested him.

“Gun violence is surging across our city. Guns and drugs go hand in hand, and both lead to senseless deaths. Reducing the supply of illegal firearms on our streets is a top priority,” Brennan said in a statement Monday.

Shootings more than doubled from 2019 to 2020, though the rise largely tapered off in 2021. As of Nov. 7, the city has seen 1,341 shooting incidents, compared with 1,328 in the same time period last year.

Torres-Rincon was arraigned Sunday on multiple counts of criminal sale of a firearm, and remains held on $325,000 bond or $150,000 cash bail.