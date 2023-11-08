Atlanta man charged with shooting victim in Hephzibah

An Atlanta man was recently arrested in connection to a Hephzibah shooting.

Jamaal Hall, 45, of Atlanta, is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a gun during a crime, according to arrest warrants.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, Hall shot a man in the arm and abdomen inside of a home on the 3000 block of Easton Drive in Hephzibah, according to warrants. Hall then fled the scene.

The victim was in critical condition earlier this week, according to warrants.

Augusta shooting: One dead after shooting in Augusta

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Atlanta man arrested following Hephzibah shooting