Atlanta man charged in Smyrna gas station robbery

Mar. 21—An Atlanta man was arrested after he stole nearly $5,000 cash from a Smyrna gas station on March 15, according to a warrant for his arrest.

Shortly after 6 a.m., a naked Broderick Reed, 44, came into the Marathon station on the 2700 block of Cobb Parkway, pushed the store manager to the ground and grabbed a money bag containing $4,921, police said.

Reed was arrested on Thursday and faces a felony charge of robbery.

He remains in jail with a $30,000 bond as of Monday.