Atlanta man convicted for murder at Stone Mountain hotel, DeKalb DA says

More than two years after a man was shot and killed at a Stone Mountain motel, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced the man responsible was convicted.

On Sept. 19, 2021, the DA’s office said Asa Steeley shot and killed James Morton, Jr. in the hallway of a motel on Memorial Drive.

DeKalb County police responded to the scene after receiving a call around 10 p.m. that night saying someone had been shot.

When officers arrived at the motel, they found Morton, Jr. dead in the hallway with multiple bullet wounds in his back.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police investigated Morton Jr.’s death, including receiving surveillance footage from a motel employee. On video, Morton, Jr. was seen walking down the hall toward Seeley’s motel room.

On video, Morton, Jr. shook hands with someone in the room, according to the DA’s office, before walking away.

Then, Seeley left the room to stop Morton, Jr. The two argued, according to the DA’s office, and Seeley pulled out a gun and pointed it at Morton, Jr., who was unarmed.

Morton, Jr. tried to back away from Seeley, who then started to fire the gun at him. Morton, Jr. ran around the corner toward the motel elevator trying to escape, but the DA’s office said Seeley followed him and fired at him from behind.

Then Seeley went back to his room, before leaving the motel in a gold Acura, officials said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The next day, officers from the Chamblee Police Department arrested Seely, who was driving the Acura seen on surveillance footage and in the same clothes.

When investigators searched Seeley’s vehicle, the DA’s office said they found a rental agreement for the motel room as well as several bags of drugs.

A jury in DeKalb County convicted Seeley of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana, with the charges stemming from the September 2021 incident, the DA’s office said.

Seeley was sentenced to 35 years in jail.

Note: the video above is from previous coverage.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: