Atlanta man convicted of Venmo theft in Marietta

Feb. 19—Pretending his car had broken down, an Atlanta man stole from a woman's Venmo account after asking to use her phone to call for help at a Walgreen's parking lot off Dallas Highway in Marietta last fall, police say.

Justin Tucker, 25, allegedly asked to borrow the victim's phone when his car broke down in the parking lot Nov. 3, 2021, according to the arrest warrant. He transferred $408 to an account with the username "@carissa-green-8" and called a number that investigators identified as his own.

Tucker matched the description of a man captured by Walgreen's security footage, and in January the victim identified him during a photo line-up.

According to the warrant, there are four other active warrants for Tucker's arrest, all for the same crime — two from the Atlanta Police Department, one from the Sandy Springs Police Department and one from the Dunwoody Police Department.

As of Friday evening, the Cobb County Adult Detention Center did not have any record of Tucker.