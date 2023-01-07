Atlanta man critically injured by unknown shooter, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times Friday night.

Atlanta police said at 8:44 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person who was shot on Magnolia Way.

When officers arrived, authorities said officers found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was shot after fighting with an unknown man. Officials said the fight escalated to shots being fired.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

It is unclear if police have taken anyone into custody and if there are any leads in the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

