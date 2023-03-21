Atlanta man gets 10 years in prison for 2021 armed robbery in Smyrna

Mar. 21—An Atlanta man accused in the July 2021 armed robbery of a Smyrna drugstore has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Vaschon Lemon West, 30, received the sentence after pleading guilty to one count of armed robbery last week, Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady, Jr.'s office announced Tuesday.

West will serve 10 years probation after prison, according to the sentence handed down by Cobb Superior Court Chief Judge Gregory Poole.

West confessed to holding up a Walgreens in Smyrna on July 15, 2021, according to the July 26, 2021, warrant for his arrest.

West pointed a pistol at the store's cashier, grabbed her and stole the money from the drawer, the warrant says. After he was arrested, West admitted to another robbery in Gwinnett County, the warrant adds.

West's legal troubles extended to his time in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

On May 7, 2022, while in jail for the armed robbery charge, Cobb County Sheriff's deputies learned that West and others had attacked an inmate, stabbing him around the eye, the Cobb DA's release said.

That altercation was caught on camera, and it was determined that there was gang related activity surrounding the attack.

For that incident, West also pled to an additional count of aggravated assault, one count of unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution and one count of violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act.

Poole sentenced him to 10 years for those crimes, which will be served concurrently with the 10-year armed robbery sentence, the Cobb DA's office said.