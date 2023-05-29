An Atlanta man offered to give a couple a ride. They then robbed him at gunpoint

Atlanta police are searching for two possible suspects in a robbery that happened Thursday morning.

Officers said around 6 a.m., on May 25, the victim was leaving an after-hours bar on Metropolitan Parkway.

The victim was reportedly flagged down by a man and a woman.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the victim agreed to give them a ride, and once inside the car, a man held the victim at gunpoint and ordered him to drive to an ATM and take out money.

Officials said the suspects then forced the victim to drive to Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard where they were both dropped off.

Authorities did not say if the victim knew the suspects.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online.

Tipsters do not have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

