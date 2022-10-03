Atlanta man stabbed by woman he met on dating app, police say
An Atlanta man is recovering from being stabbed by a woman he says he met on a dating app, according to police.
Officers were called to the man’s Monroe Drive NE apartment complex around 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning.
The man told officers that a woman he recently met on a dating app demanded he send her money before pulling out a knife and stabbing him.
It is unclear if the man gave her money or how seriously he was injured, but he was taken to the hospital.
Investigators identified the suspect as 27-year-old Antanina Piatruchyk.
Piatruchyk was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. She is being held in the Fulton County Jail.
