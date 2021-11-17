Atlanta man stopped in Henderson County gets 177-225 months for trafficking in meth

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Chief Superior Court Judge Peter Knight sentenced Damian Lewis Furtch, 36, of Atlanta, to 177-225 months (14 years, nine months to 18 years, nine months) in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine.

According to court records and Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, on Feb. 19, 2019 at around midnight, Henderson County deputies stopped Furtch for following a vehicle too closely and failing to maintain lane control, Andrew Murray, district attorney for Henderson County, said in a news release.

Furtch was stopped on the U.S. 25 connector coming from Atlanta and headed toward Asheville.

The deputy who observed the traffic infractions and initiated the stop requested the assistance of a K-9 officer in the vicinity to back him up on the late-night stop.

While the deputy that initiated the stop was explaining a warning citation to the defendant, the K-9 deputy providing backup walked his K-9, who is trained and certified in the detection of illegal drugs, around the defendant’s vehicle.

The K-9 immediately alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, giving the deputy who initiated the stop probable cause to search the vehicle, the release states. The stop and search were recorded on the deputy’s dash cam.

Deputies found a handgun and large bag of methamphetamine, weighing in excess of 15 ounces or approximately one pound, in the rear storage area of Furtch’s van. Two smaller bags of methamphetamine and digital scales were located in the center console area. The drug packaging had the defendant’s name written on it.

The defendant confessed to possessing the trafficking level of drugs and told the deputy he was transporting the drugs for delivery to a recipient in Western North Carolina, according to the release.

Assistant District Attorney Heather Brittain handled the prosecution of this case, including a lengthy hearing on the defendant’s motion to suppress the evidence seized as a result of the traffic stop, and the sentencing hearing of the defendant.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Atlanta man stopped in Henderson County gets 177-225 months for trafficking in meth