Atlanta man tried to break up fight with shirtless man. He died after a SUV ran him over

An Atlanta man had died after an attempt to break up a fight led to his death.

It all began on Oct.12 around 10:30 p.m. at Northwest Liquors on Buchanan Street in Nashville, Tenn.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said Perry Shannon, 50, was inside the store when he was approached by a shirtless man who started arguing.

Shannon then left the store and got into his Chevrolet Equinox when the shirtless man approached his SUV, according to police.

Officials said this is when the shirtless man began punching Shannon and a second man, later identified as Darrell Walker, 47, of Atlanta, tried to intervene.

Walker reportedly was knocked to the ground by one of the shirtless man’s punches and was lying in the parking lot when Shannon tried to back out to leave with the shirtless man hanging onto the SUV.

In doing so, Nashville authorities said Shannon ran over Walker.

The unidentified shirtless man eventually let go of the SUV and ran away. Shannon also left, but later returned to the store.

Walker was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Detectives are working to identify the shirtless man, with charges anticipated.

Authorities said Shannon had an unrelated, outstanding warrant. He was arrested and also charged with driving on a revoked license and not having insurance.

