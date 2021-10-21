Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reminds public to 'put down' cameras and 'call 911'

Atlanta's mayor reminded the public to call the police when they witness a crime instead of scrambling for their phones to record the incident.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms's announcement on Wednesday comes in response to a murder at a luxury high-rise apartment, when more information about the crime circulated on social media than through calls to authorities, she said.

"Just a reminder to the public to please call 911," the Democratic mayor said at a news conference. "We did start receiving phone calls, but social media received information and has received more information, quite frankly, than we have received through our 911 center. So for us to be able to appropriately respond and assess, we just ask if you can put down your camera, put down your phone, call 911, and then allow us to do what we do."

Early that morning, a male suspect allegedly killed a woman in her luxury high-rise apartment, according to police.

If you have videos, pictures, etc, from this incident, please share with @Atlanta_Police. https://t.co/6gtVPe9un2 — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) October 20, 2021

The suspect, 32-year-old Jarvis Jarrette, reportedly engaged in a gun battle with police, even swinging from balcony to balcony outside the apartment complex after shooting from the 21st floor.

"Sadly, we could not address what happened inside an apartment, but it is our quick response that I think saved our community from a much worse incident," said Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant.

He asked for any information about the incident to be sent to the Atlanta Police Department.

"There were a number of people who called in, but there were also a number of people who videotaped what was occurring," Bryant said. "So we would like to have anyone that has any further information to [not] hesitate to give us a call as it relates to this information that we have."

This also comes as some riders on a Philadelphia train reportedly watched and even videotaped as a woman was brutally raped Oct. 13. It is unlikely they will be charged for not intervening, according to the Delaware County district attorney.

