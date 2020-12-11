Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship

Kathryn Krawczyk

Talk about a demotion.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) played a big advocacy role in President-elect Joe Biden's 2020 bid, no doubt helping him lock up the typically red state of Georgia. Bottoms was expected to be offered a White House role in return, perhaps as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development or the head of the Small Business Administration, or even Biden's vice president.

After the naming of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as Biden's running mate over the summer, and after Biden slotted Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) into the HUD spot, Bottoms' choices seemed to be slimming. But as sources tell The New Yorker's Charles Bethea, Bottoms was offered a role as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, which she declined.

An ambassadorship to the Bahamas is typically given to apolitical Foreign Service professionals or, in some cases, top political donors. In either case, it's generally not considered a spot for a rising star in the Democratic party.

    Some Republican senators are using their unfounded election fraud claims as an excuse to muddy President-elect Joe Biden's transition.Biden has spent the past few weeks since the election filling out his Cabinet, hoping quick confirmations will help him get a quick start on reversing President Trump's policies. But "as long as there's litigation ongoing, and the election result is disputed, I do not think you will see the Senate act to confirm any nominee," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Axios.The Senate typically starts hearing from an incoming president's Cabinet nominees before Inauguration Day, allowing them to more quickly be confirmed and start work as soon as a new president is sworn in and can formally nominate them. That's especially essential during a pandemic — something retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) noted to Axios on Friday.But much of the Republican Senate and House have yet to acknowledge Biden's win. More than 100 of those congressmembers joined Texas' lawsuit Thursday aimed at overturning the election results in four states that went for Biden. The lawsuit alleges Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin improperly changed voting rules in the 2020 election, but is unlikely to succeed in the Supreme Court, not least because several states included on the suit made similar changes by the same means.Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) meanwhile wants a chance to challenge Biden's nominees on their credentials, particularly his controversial Defense Secretary pick retired Gen. Lloyd Austin.More stories from theweek.com Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree

  • US schedules first federal execution of woman since 1953

    Lisa Montgomery is due to become the first woman to face federal execution in the US in 67 years.

  • Bloomberg news Chinese staff member detained in Beijing

    Chinese authorities have detained a Chinese national working for the Bloomberg news bureau in Beijing on suspicion of endangering national security, the news agency and China's foreign ministry said on Friday. According to a Bloomberg report, Haze Fan was seen being escorted from her apartment building by plain clothes security officials on Monday, shortly after she had been in contact with one of her editors.

  • Judge Dismisses Attorney Kim Gardner from McCloskey Gun Case

    A St. Louis judge dismissed Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from the Mark and Patricia McCloskey gun case on Friday, a local NBC affiliate reported.The McCloskeys were indicted by a grand jury in October, following an incident over the summer during which the two brandished firearms on their front lawn opposite a group of Black Lives Matter demonstrators. The demonstrators had entered the McCloskeys’ gated community on their way to protest outside the home of the St. Louis mayor, but the images of the armed McCloskeys opposite the protesters galvanized both conservatives and progressives during the election season.Judge Thomas Clark dismissed Gardner from the case on Friday, six weeks after the McCloskeys' attorneys called for her disqualification. The attorneys argued that Gardner was improperly using the case in campaign solicitations, while Gardner claimed she brought up the case publicly in order to counter criticism from President Trump and allies."Ms. Gardner has every right to rebut criticism, but it appears unnecessary to stigmatize defendant — or even mention him — in campaign solicitations, especially when she purports to be responding to others," Clark wrote in his ruling. "In fact, the case law and Rules of Professional Conduct prohibit it."Gardner has scheduled an appeal of the ruling for January 7, 2021.

  • Hondurans forming migrant caravan for US stopped in homeland

    Hundreds of Hondurans trying to start a new caravan to reach the U.S. border were stopped by Honduran security personnel Thursday before they even reached the border with neighboring Guatemala. The Honduran police and immigration agents asked their countrymen to show travel documents and proof of negative coronavirus tests, which none appeared to have. Many of the migrants said that two recent hurricanes had devastated their homes or livelihoods, and they set out late Wednesday on a trek toward Guatemala, Mexico and the U.S. border.

    An investigation into President Trump being conducted by Manhattan prosecutors is reportedly "significantly escalating."The office of Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has "stepped up its efforts" to investigate Trump's business conduct, in recent weeks "significantly escalating" the probe by interviewing employees of lender Deutsche Bank and insurance broker Aon, The New York Times reported on Friday. The prosecutors have reportedly issued new subpoenas and questioned witnesses before a grand jury for investigative purposes. The Manhattan state prosecutors have sought Trump's tax returns as they look into potential financial misconduct, including "possible insurance, tax and bank-related fraud in the president's corporate dealings," according to the Times. In 2019, Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen while testifying before Congress accused the president of having "inflated his total assets when it served his purposes" and "deflated his assets to reduce his real estate taxes." Trump has denied any wrongdoing.While noting it's not clear if any charges will ultimately be brought, the Times wrote that this was the "latest indication that once Mr. Trump leaves office, he still faces the potential threat of criminal charges that would be beyond the reach of federal pardons." Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters

  • Nashville police arrest suspect in connection with highway murder of ICU nurse

    Metropolitan Nashville Police arrested a 21-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, who was found shot dead in her car this month.

  • Sexual misconduct shakes FBI's senior ranks with little to no discipline

    An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

  • Barr Worked to Keep Hunter Biden Investigations from Public During Election: Report

    Attorney General William Barr has known about investigations into Hunter Biden’s business and financial dealings since at least spring, but tried to conceal the investigations from the public during the presidential election, according to a new report.One investigation surfaced this week after federal investigators served Hunter Biden with a subpoena seeking financial information in connection with a criminal tax investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware, according to the Wall Street Journal.Federal prosecutors in Manhattan also scrutinized Biden’s business and financial dealings in connection with a broader international financial investigation that has been ongoing for a year, according to the Journal. While Biden is implicated in that investigation, he was not a specific target for criminal prosecution.Neither investigation implicates President-elect Joe Biden."I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," Hunter Biden said in a statement Wednesday. "I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."Barr did not budge under pressure from Congressional Republicans who pressed him for more information into the investigations. Investigators worked to keep the cases out of the public eye ahead of the November election, in line with Justice Department guidelines, concerned about the impact their work could have on its outcome, sources told the Journal.Trump on Thursday criticized the “Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ” in a tweet, asking why they did not “report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election.”In the weeks before the election, a number of Republicans issued calls to investigate Hunter Biden, particularly after a Republican Senate investigation in September released a report on the younger Biden’s finances and overseas business interests.Ranking member of the House Judiciary panel Representative Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) wrote to Federal Bureau of Investigation director Christopher Wray asking what the FBI had done to investigate the “explosive report.”A number of Republicans in Congress pressed Barr on October 19 to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden and his father, demanding that Barr issue a response within five days.Investigators began looking into Hunter Biden following reports of suspicious activity filed by a bank that handled foreign transactions related to him, according to the Journal. Biden previously sat on the board of Ukranian gas company Burisma Holdings, where he made $50,000 per month for his work until April 2019. He also served as an advisor to China CEFC Energy Co. to the company’s dealings in Europe and the Middle East. in 2017 he was a shareholder in a venture with the Chinese company while it looked to gain a foothold in the U.S.. That joint venture never took off, but the Senate Republican report found that an entity linked to CEFC paid Biden's law firm millions of dollars for legal and advisory work.The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office began investigating CEFC's activity as part of a corruption case that resulted in the conviction of a former Hong Kong official in 2018. The official was charged with bribing African officials for CEFC's benefit. The company was not charged.President-elect Biden said in a statement Wednesday after news of the tax investigation broke that he is “proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

  • ICC prosecutor seeks full investigation into Nigerian conflict

    The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Friday said she would seek a full investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed during Nigeria's conflict with the Islamist rebel group Boko Haram. Fatou Bensouda said in a statement her office had completed a preliminary examination and found a "reasonable basis to believe" that Boko Haram and its splinter groups had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, through murder, rape, sexual slavery, and torture.

  • Jury: Black bikers' race was a factor, but city won't pay

    The city of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was motivated by race when it created a traffic plan designed to “suck the fun” out of Black Bike Week, a federal jury has found. Civil rights groups accused the city of racially discriminating against the Black tourists by treating them differently than white bikers who attend Harley Week earlier each May, and who are responsible for many of the same public nuisances, from binge drinking to noise complaints. The Black bikers have been particularly frustrated by a 23-mile (37-kilometer) one-way no-exit traffic chute that funnels them out of town during the peak nights of Atlantic Beach Bikefest, otherwise known as Black Bike Week.

    A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official has reportedly alleged that Director Robert Redfield ordered the deletion of an email showing a Trump administration appointee attempting to interfere with a scientific report.Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), chair of the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, wrote to Redfield and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar this week to express "serious concern about what may be deliberate efforts by the Trump administration to conceal and destroy evidence that senior political appointees interfered with career officials' response to the coronavirus crisis at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," The Washington Post and Politico report.Clyburn said that Charlotte Kent, editor of the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, told investigators she was instructed to delete an email from Health and Human Services senior adviser Paul Alexander, and that it was her understanding that this direction was coming from Redfield. She also reportedly said the email was already deleted by the time she tried to look for it.Alexander was "aiming to water down" a CDC report on COVID-19 and its risk to children "to match President Donald Trump's efforts to downplay the virus," Politico writes. The email Redfield allegedly ordered to be deleted reportedly included Alexander complaining that the CDC was trying to "hurt this Presidnet [sic] for their reasons which I am not interested in," and Clyburn said Alexander "demanded that CDC alter or rescind truthful scientific reports he believed were damaging to President Trump."The report was ultimately not altered or rescinded, the Post reports. The House subcommittee is now seeking an interview with Redfield, according to CNN. A spokesperson for HHS told the Post that the "subcommittee's characterization of the conversation with Dr. Kent is irresponsible," adding, "we urge the subcommittee to release the transcript in full, which will show that during her testimony Dr. Kent repeatedly said there was no political interference in the MMWR process."More stories from theweek.com Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters

  • 40 people were charged with orchestrating murder, kidnapping, trafficking drugs, and selling guns in the largest federal racketeering conspiracy in South Carolina history

    The Justice Department said inmates affiliated with the Insane Gangster Disciples used contraband cellphones to run a drug empire from inside prison.

  • More Inside a John Stefanidis–Designed Dreamy Escape on the Island of Patmos

    Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Texas Unleashes an Absurd Kraken

    The odds of the Texas election lawsuit prevailing in the Supreme Court might not be less than one in a quadrillion, but they are extremely remote -- and should be.Texas is asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the presidential election in four battleground states won by Joe Biden because, it argues, election procedures in those states violated the Constitution, and the resulting irregularities impermissibly diluted the votes of Texans.To call this far-fetched is an understatement -- it is the Kraken of constitutional law.Texas has no standing to challenge the election procedures in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia, and the Supreme Court doesn’t have the authority to order new elections in those states or bar electors from those states from voting in the Electoral College. The case was brought by Texas because the Supreme Court is required to hear all lawsuits brought by a state against other states, but it retains the power to dismiss those suits out of hand if the case is not one that a state legally can bring. If there were any prior case that lent credibility to these outlandish claims, Texas would have cited it.The state isn’t exactly scrupulous in the evidence it musters. It contends that Biden had less than a one in a quadrillion chance of winning any one of these battleground states after Trump established a lead on election night. The chance of winning all four, per the suit, was less than one in a quadrillion to the fourth power. But the calculation assumed that every batch of ballots would have roughly the same partisan breakdown, despite there never having been any real-world expectation of this. It was predicted that Trump would establish an early lead in states that counted in-person ballots first, and then Biden would gain as the states began to count mail-in ballots, which were heavily Democratic. The last-counted ballots were universally understood to be the Democrats’ turn at bat, given who they were and where they came from.The suit rehearses arguments against the validity of the outcomes in the four battleground states that have been extensively litigated and rejected in other courts. Texas, for instance, makes much of the Pennsylvania secretary of state issuing guidance allowing counties to give voters the opportunity to “cure” faulty absentee ballots and the Pennsylvania supreme court permitting late-arriving absentee ballots to count, but there is no reason to believe either of these jerry-rigged measures involved enough votes to call into question Biden’s 80,000-vote margin in the state.Texas argues that such acts contravened the electors clause of the Constitution that gives state legislatures the power to determine the manner of selecting electors. And in some instances, it might be correct. But the answer is not for the Supreme Court, at the urging of one state a month after the election, to reverse the duly certified election results in four other states. This would be a grotesque violation of federalism and our constitutional scheme, not to mention democracy. There is a proper, but limited, role for the federal courts in election cases: They can rein in violations of federal law based on evidence that the violation was large enough to affect the outcome. They do not have a free-floating mandate to oversee state election procedures.It’s not too much to say Texas wants the Supreme Court to betray the U.S. constitutional order in a purported effort to save it.That 17 other Republican states have filed a brief supporting Texas -- and so have over 100 Republican members of the House -- is a symptom of how far down the rabbit hole Trump has led the GOP in his election challenge. He’s no longer simply seeking his day in court, but explicitly trying to get the Court to overturn the election. The Supreme Court can’t dismiss this suit fast enough.

  • Malaysia ends inquest into foreign teen's death near resort

    A virtual inquest into the death of a French-Irish teen, whose body was found near a Malaysian jungle resort where she vanished while on holiday, ended Thursday with a verdict due within a month. Malaysian Coroner Maimoonah Aid has tentatively fixed Dec. 31 or Jan. 4 to make a ruling.

  • Italian boy found with coronavirus more than a year ago could be Europe's first case

    A four-year-old Italian boy contracted Covid-19 as far back as November last year, Italian scientists believe, in a discovery that could dramatically rewrite the timeline of the spread of the illness. The finding would suggest that the coronavirus was circulating in Italy much earlier than expected – the pandemic was not officially detected until late February. It could fundamentally alter the understanding of when the virus entered Europe from China, where it is thought to have originated. Until now, it was thought that Europe's earliest detected case was a 43-year-old Frenchman from Paris who fell ill in late December. “This finding is of importance because it expands our knowledge on timing and mapping of the SARS-CoV-2 transmission pathways,” the researchers said. “Long-term, unrecognized spread of SARS-CoV-2 in northern Italy would help explain, at least in part, the devastating impact and rapid course of the first wave of COVID-19 in Lombardy.” The little boy, from a town near Milan in the Lombardy region, began to feel ill on November 21, suffering from flu-like symptoms and a rash, and it was initially thought that he was suffering from measles.

  • Under fire for strong-arm tactics, DeSantis lashes out at former data scientist Rebekah Jones

    Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at the ex-Florida data chief turned whistleblower. What Jones is accused of doing is “clearly a felony offense," he said.

    President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday he'll nominate Denis McDonough to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, and will name Susan Rice his head of the White House Domestic Policy Council. And while both of the nominees have lots of Washington experience, they're receiving criticism for their lack of experience in the departments they've been named to.McDonough was a chief of staff to former President Barack Obama, and was reportedly chosen for his skill in crisis management and deep experience in government operations, a source familiar with the choice tells Military Times. And while he did handle the aftermath of the Obama administration's VA wait times scandal, McDonough isn't a veteran, and wasn't known for his work in veterans issues under Obama. AMVETS National Executive Director Joe Chenelly told Military Times he was "surprised by this pick," while others were more explicit with their criticism.> I’ve met McDonough and have always been impressed by him. But there’s no world in which I would have ever envisioned him as @DeptVetAffairs Sec. For an incoming Biden administration that says representation is a priority, this pick is the ultimate opposite of that commitment.> > — Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) December 10, 2020Rice was meanwhile ambassador to the United Nations and National Security Adviser under Obama. She was on Biden's vice presidential shortlist, and was also expected to be a top contender for secretary of state. But Rice has long been the target of Republican opposition, perhaps influencing Biden to pick her for a spot that doesn't require Senate confirmation. Still, the decision is surprising considering Rice has spent her career in foreign policy and doesn't have high-level experience in domestic policy roles.More stories from theweek.com Ted Cruz says Senate will likely blockade Biden's nominations based on debunked election fraud allegations Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reportedly went from Biden's VP list to being offered a Bahamas ambassadorship Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters

  • Georgia lawmaker indicted, accused of ignoring hit-and-run

    A high-ranking Georgia state lawmaker has been indicted on misdemeanor charges alleging he wrongly ignored a fatal 2019 hit-and-run crash that his friend called him about as the victim lay dying in a ditch. State Rep. Trey Kelley, who as majority whip is the fourth-ranking member among House Republicans, was indicted Thursday on a charge of reckless conduct, according to Polk County District Attorney Jack Browning. Ralph “Ryan” Dover III, the man accused of calling Kelley instead of 911 after fatally hitting bicyclist Eric Keais, was indicted on charges of felony hit-and-run and reckless conduct.