Atlanta Mayor names executive cabinet members

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kristal Dixon
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mayor Andre Dickens has made five key appointments to his executive team.

Lisa Y. Gordon, CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, will become Dickens’ chief operating officer, the city said Monday. Before joining Habitat for Humanity, Gordon was the chief operating officer for Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Her government experience includes serving as assistant city manager for Austin, Tx., and East Point’s city manager.

What they’re saying: Dickens said Gordon has extensive city leadership experience and he’s excited for her to join his team.

  • “As a former cabinet officer and policy advisor in the (Shirley) Franklin administration, she brings strong knowledge of Atlanta and city government to this important role,” he said.

Gordon’s first day on the job will be Feb. 7, and the Atlanta City Council will consider approving the appointment.

  • John Keen, who in 2020 was named chief operating officer, will stay on to help with the transition, the city said.

Dickens also named former Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education chair Courtney English as his senior advisor, the city announced Monday. English is the former director of community development for Star-C, a housing nonprofit organization.

Other new faces at City Hall include:

  • Austin Wagner will join the team as deputy chief of staff. He has served as a city council member in Smyrna and communications director for Dickens’ mayoral campaign.

  • Theo Pace, the director of Council Staff, will also serve as deputy chief of staff. He is a previous legislative research and policy analyst for the city.

  • Kenyatta Mitchell is Dickens’ new director of intergovernmental affairs. Mitchell is the former associate vice president of government affairs for HNTB.

Context: Dickens took office last Monday as Atlanta’s 61st mayor. In his inauguration speech, Dickens called on the city to unite before it can tackle issues like poverty, homelessness and public safety.

  • The new mayor says he will launch several initiatives, including his crime reduction plan that calls for hiring 250 police officers, investments in conflict resolution and community policing, and bringing on specialists to address mental health crises to free up officers.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. small business sentiment rises modestly in December - NFIB

    U.S. small business confidence increased modestly in December amid growing concerns about inflation and worker shortages, a survey showed on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Business said its Small Business Optimism Index rose 0.5 point to 98.9 last month. But there are tentative signs that supply bottlenecks are starting to ease, with an Institute for Supply Management survey last week showing manufacturers reporting improved supplier deliveries in December.

  • Eric Trump Burned After Clueless Rant About His Father And The Constitution

    The son of the former president isn't happy about the New York attorney general's investigation into the family business.

  • Jan. 6 panel fires back at Jordan over refusal to cooperate

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel.

  • 'Let's stick with the facts': A federal judge rebuked Trump's lawyer's claim that he urged his supporters to be peaceful on January 6

    Judge Amit Mehta said there was no doubt there were "threats" and "intimidation" on January 6 and added that he wasn't "interested" in "whataboutism."

  • Republicans threaten floor takeover if Democrats weaken filibuster

    Senate Republicans are threatening they will attempt a takeover of the Senate agenda by forcing votes on issues ranging from the Keystone XL pipeline to abortion rules to a U.S-Mexico border wall if Democrats weaken the filibuster. Republicans are also looking at smaller bills such as a proposal to prohibit the administration from imposing a fracking ban by executive order, a prohibition on the IRS implementing new reporting on banks to...

  • Jen Psaki Schools Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy on How COVID Vaccines Work

    Fox News’ White House correspondent and perpetual nemesis of Jen Psaki thought he had Joe Biden’s press secretary cornered on Monday when he asked her why the president is still referring to COVID-19 as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” when so many people are getting breakthrough infections. He was wrong.“I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death,” Doocy began, before undercutting that basic truth. “But I’m triple-vaxxed, still got COVID. You’re triple-vaxxed, still got COVI

  • Former Ted Cruz Aide Points Out Scariest Part Of His Kowtowing To Tucker Carlson

    "It’s ultimately not funny at all," Amanda Carpenter said of the Texas Republican's groveling apology to the Fox News personality.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court won't let Republicans in Congress offer a second redistricting plan

    The justices declined to let GOP members of Congress submit a second redistricting plan.

  • House GOP candidate calls for Texas-wide ban on Chinese students

    A Texas Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has ignited controversy after calling for a ban on Chinese students from universities in the state. “Chinese students should be BANNED from attending all Texas universities,” Shelley Luther originally wrote in a since-revised tweet. In subsequent tweets, Luther went on to say the state’s taxpayers “should not be subsidizing the next generation of CCP [Chinese Communist Party] leaders” and that it is “common sense” that CCP members “should not have access to our schools.”

  • Biden coronavirus vaccine-or-test mandate goes into effect

    Key components of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine or test mandate for more than 80 million workers went into effect Monday amid an ongoing Supreme Court battle that could ultimately doom the rule. The months-long legal battle over the requirement, which was previously blocked by a federal court before being reinstated, has created confusion among employers about how to move forward. While Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism...

  • McConnell blocks simple majority votes on Dems' voting rights bills

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday night blocked an attempt by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to set up simple majority votes on a sweeping elections bill and legislation to bolster the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which would have allowed Democrats to pass the two bills without GOP support.Schumer, on the Senate, floor detailed his offer: allowing the two bills to need only a simple majority to pass instead of...

  • Castro confiscated his apartments in Cuba. American diplomats and now tourists stay in them

    Javier García-Bengochea, a successful neurosurgeon in Jacksonville, was just a baby when he left Cuba with his family, after Fidel Castro confiscated their businesses and properties in 1960 as part of a broad expropriation effort that triggered what was to become a six-decade U.S. embargo.

  • Trump asks court for New York attorney general's recusal from civil investigation

    Former President Trump and the Trump Organization filed a motion Monday for a preliminary injunction against New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigations into the business, accusing her of an "unconstitutional" abuse of process.Why it matters: Trump is seeking a stay in the civil investigation by James' office into the family business while the outcome of his lawsuit against the attorney general is pending or for James to "recuse herself from involvement in any capacity in the active

  • Ukraine ready to take decisions to end war at new four-way summit: president

    Ukraine is ready to take the necessary decisions to end the war in its eastern Donbass region at a new summit of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday. "It is time to agree on an end to the conflict, and we are ready for the necessary decisions during a new summit of the leaders of the four countries," Zelenskiy said in a statement.

  • Arizona Senate President Karen Fann's failings are worse than the woeful Cyber Ninjas'

    The incompetence of the Cyber Ninjas is not only matched, but exceeded, by Karen Fann, the Republican Arizona Senate president who hired them.

  • McConnell's office knocks Democrats over 'the left's Big Lie'

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) office knocked Democrats over "the left's Big Lie" - which it pegged as the belief that "there is some evil anti-voting conspiracy sweeping America" - as Democrats look to push for federal voting rights legislation.A memo from the minority leader's office on Sunday predicts that Democrats will "try to use fake hysteria to break the Senate and silence millions of Americans' voices so they can take...

  • Here’s your next congressman, north Fresno. He doesn’t even need your vote

    Hope you like being represented by a carpetbagger, north Fresno. | Opinion

  • Knox County sheriff says Knoxville lieutenant set in motion arrest of activist David Hayes

    Knoxville city and police officials have declined multiple requests on each of the past three days to comment on Hayes' arrest.

  • The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

    This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it. As Justice Breyer noted, the ETS was announced by the Biden Administration in early November when the chances of our health care system being completely overwhelmed seemed less likely than it does at the moment.

  • McCarthy plans to oust Schiff, Swalwell and Omar from committees if GOP takes House

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Monday he plans to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from their respective committees if Republicans retake the House majority.Why it matters: McCarthy's comments offer a preview of the scorched-earth tactics Republicans may adopt if they win back control of Congress in 2022.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.McCarthy has long said the removals of Reps. Marjorie