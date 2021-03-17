Atlanta mayor says she won’t condone ‘victim blaming’ in Tuesday’s spa shootings

During a press conference on Wednesday morning, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms responded to a reporter’s question about the type of spas that were targeted in three shootings on Tuesday night. The question was based on Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Jay Baker’s statement that the suspect in the shooting said he had a sexual addiction. Bottoms said Atlanta officials believe that the targeted businesses were operating legally.

Video Transcript

- Can you explain a little bit more about what the locations were that were targeted. The sheriff he a sexual-- sexual addiction. Were they places where somebody could have had sexual encounters, or were they more traditional spa-like venues?

KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS: We are not about to get into victim blaming, victim shaming here. As far as we know in Atlanta, we have not had any calls-- 911 calls-- from that location. I believe one minor call on someone stealing some keys. So we don't additional information about what his motives were. But we certainly will not begin to blame victims. And as far as we know in Atlanta, these are legally operating businesses that have not been on our radar, not on the radar of APD.

Recommended Stories

  • Former roommate says Georgia shooter expressed shame over sex addiction

    A former roommate of the Georgia man charged with eight murders in attacks at Atlanta-area day spas said the shooter told him of an addiction that compelled him to visit massage parlors seeking sex. Tyler Bayless, 35, told Reuters that he spent several months living in an Atlanta halfway house for recovering addicts with Robert Aaron Long, 21, who was charged on Wednesday with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in the Tuesday night shootings. Bayless, who says he was being treated for drug addiction, said he was in a halfway house named Maverick Recovery with Long in late 2019 and early 2020, and last saw Long last February.

  • Sex addiction may have driven GA suspect: police

    Officials said that the 21-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, appeared to have frequented the spas, or similar ones, where Tuesday's violence occurred, and that he was heading to Florida when he was apprehended, perhaps to carry out further shootings. Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent.Sheriff Frank Reynolds of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in Georgia said Long made indications that he potentially has sexual addiction issues, adding, "he may have frequented some of these places in the past."

  • Suspect arrested in Atlanta spa shootings

    At least eight people, including six Asian women, were shot dead at day spas in the Atlanta, Georgia area, police said on Tuesday.Cherokee County Sheriff’s office spokesman, Jay Baker said a suspect has been taken into custody.“Suspect was identified as Robert Aaron Long, 21 years old, lives in unincorporated Cherokee County.”Atlanta police officers responded to a “robbery in progress” at a beauty spa Tuesday evening.Police Chief Rodney Bryant told reporters that three women were found shot dead.He added that another spa shooting took place across the street, killing one victim.A third shooting, which killed four, took place the same day at Young’s Asian Massage parlor just north of Atlanta.Police took Robert Aaron Long into custody later that night, about 150 miles south of Atlanta.Baker said investigators were “very confident” that Long was the gunman in all three shootings.Law enforcement officials did not offer a motive for the rampage and were not sure if it was a hate crime.The FBI in Atlanta said they were assisting ongoing investigations.

  • Bimini Bon-Boulash: "Drag is political, it's an act of defiance"

    "Drag is reaching more people than ever - but that doesn’t mean we should dilute the original message."

  • Dua Lipa's Grammy after-party dress is incredible

    Accessorised with a butterfly tooth gem 🦋

  • Asian Americans aren't here for you to objectify, ridicule or kill in Atlanta shootings

    No, I'm not good at math, I can't do kung fu, and when my Japanese uncle fought in World War II, it was on the American side.

  • Suspect in deadly Atlanta-area spa shootings says he was motivated by sex addiction, sheriff says

    Robert Aaron Long had "an issue with porn" and was "attempting to take out that temptation," officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.

  • Georgia shootings leave 8 dead, mostly women of Asian descent, authorities say

    Shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area Tuesday evening left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said.

  • Police display bizarre sympathy for Atlanta massage parlor mass shooter

    A man named Robert Aaron Long has apparently confessed to carrying out a mass shooting in the Atlanta area Tuesday night. Eight people were killed at three different massage parlors, six of them Asian women. The identity of the victims naturally led to speculation that there was a racial motivation for the murders. But in a press conference Wednesday, Cherokee County sheriff's captain Jay Baker tried to downplay that possibility. He repeated Long's claim that the murder spree "was not racially motivated," and instead that it was about his supposed sex addiction. He "sees these locations as … a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate," Baker said. Sounding almost like a defense attorney, Baker also said Long "understood the gravity of it … yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did." Setting aside the bizarrely sympathetic comments about a confessed mass murderer, this argument is not plausible. Though we don't yet have all the facts here, there is an extensive literature on how racist prejudice can fuel unhealthy sexual fetishes and violence (by, for instance, instilling a belief that women of Asian descent are naturally submissive, possibly leading to violence when advances are rejected). Driving for dozens of miles to commit mass murder at three different specifically Asian massage parlors to somehow exact vengeance for a purported sex addiction is not evidence against a racist motive; it is evidence in favor of one. Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified Baker as an Atlanta Police captain. We regret the error. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachOhio's GOP attorney general sues Biden administration over stimulus funds

  • First Korean-American Congresswoman Urges People To Call Racist Anti-Asian Violence What It Is

    Rep. Marilyn Strickland said of the mass shooting of Asian women in Georgia: “We must stop making excuses or rebranding it as ... sexual addiction.”

  • 1-Year-Old Shot in Head by Police Fighting for His Life

    Two weeks after being shot in the head by Houston police, a 1-year-old boy is still “fighting for his life” and struggling to breathe on his own, says his mother and her attorneys. On March 3, mom Daisha Smalls was pumping gas while her son, Legend, was in the back seat. She saw police cars […]

  • 4 Heavily Short-Sold Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague

    Since roughly the midpoint of January, retail investors on Reddit's WallStreetBets (WSB) chatroom have banded together to buy shares and out-of-the-money call options on stocks with high short interest -- i.e., companies where institutional investors and hedge funds are betting on share prices to decline. Although Sundial is overflowing with cash -- in the neighborhood of $700 million, following the exercising of 98.3 million warrants last month -- the company has built up its war chest by drowning its own investors in registered direct offerings, at-the-market share sales, and debt-to-equity swaps.

  • Stiff adoption scheme term sought for Arizona ex-politician

    Arizona prosecutors are seeking the stiffest possible prison sentence for a former metro Phoenix politician convicted in an illegal adoption scheme — one that could land him behind bars for as many as 18 years. Under such a scenario, Petersen could face as many as 18 years, according to court records showing the sentencing ranges he faces.

  • Atlanta mayor: Asian spa shootings ‘a crime against us all’

    President Joe Biden is expected to address the tragedy publicly on Wednesday.

  • Georgia spa shootings: Suspect charged with 8 counts of murder after deadly rampage

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, is accused of shooting eight people, including six Asian women, at three massage parlors near Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we know.

  • Dad of 3 kids killed in DUI crash sends message to accused driver

    The man accused of the crash sits behind bars, but the question remains, why a deputy let him go during a stop minutes before the crash.

  • Prince Harry's talks with the royal family called "unproductive"

    It's said Meghan hasn't spoken to anybody since the Oprah interview

  • EastEnders' Patsy Palmer angrily ends GMB interview live on air

    "I'm just going to switch off... do a real Piers Morgan."

  • History of racist fetishizing of Asian women a factor in Atlanta shootings, experts say

    While police said the suspect denied having racial motivations, experts and activists alike say it's nearly impossible to divorce race from the discourse, given the historical fetishization of Asian women.

  • Virginia State Police Pull 2 Stolen Cars From River

    And they’re still not done…