Atlanta mom has arm sewn to stomach in desperate attempt to save it after pitbull attack

A woman viciously attacked by a dog in her home says her nightmare continues. Samantha Hesler was rushed back to the hospital after her wounds became infected.

She is now in Grady Hospital getting around-the-clock treatment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hesler told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that this really taken a toll on her mentally, physically and financially.

“I’m not doing too good,” she told Jones. She said she is miserable. “I have very rough days. I cry at least two or three times a day,” she says.

She is back in the hospital after spending a month here back in May. That’s after she was viciously attacked by this Bully pit bull mix she was dog-sitting in her home.

“The dog just, ‘Rah, rah, rah. Boom!’,” Hesler’s 16-year-old daughter, Kanya, explained.

Kanya saved her mother’s life that day. She grabbed a knife from their kitchen and stabbed the animal in the eye to get it off her.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Hesler suffered extensive damage to her arm and had multiple surgeries. “People just think a dog bite is like, ‘Ooh a dog just bit me.’ Like it looks like she got attacked by a shark,” Kanya said about the severity of her mother’s injuries.

Doctors considered amputating Hesler’s arm. Hesler chose to have it sewn to her stomach in an effort to save it. Then, less than two weeks after getting out of the hospital, Hesler’s wounds became infected.

She was rushed back to the hospital. Hesler says luckily, she noticed something wasn’t right and went to the doctor.

“If the infection would have been any farther along or any worse they would have had to take my arm off,” she said.

The single mother of three says this has taken a toll on her and her family. She can’t work. She has to worry about hospital bills. Back to school is nearing. Doctors don’t know when she’ll be able to go home.

All because of a vicious dog attack by a dog she said she later learned was bred to attack. Hesler is urging people to know the history of any dog you allow in your home.

“If you’re not getting the proper paperwork, taking the proper channels, this type of stuff is gonna continue to happen,” she said.

Carroll County Animal Control euthanized the dog. That’s after they say they tased it and police shot it with bean bags but it remained aggressive.

Hesler thinks its owner should face charges. But animal control says no charges will be filed.

She says round-the-clock antibiotics seem to be treating the infection. But doctors don’t know for sure.

You can click HERE to donate to a GoFundMe set up to help with her medical expenses.