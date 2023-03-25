Atlanta music mogul, manager to T.I., Travis Scott dead, family confirms

An icon in the Atlanta music industry died Thursday, his family confirmed in an Instagram post.

Claybourne Evans Jr. was the CEO of Rubicon Brand Entertainment, one of Atlanta’s top talent agencies, and the Vice President of Grand Hustle Records.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Evans represented stars, such as T.I., Lil Duval, Travis Scott and many more.

Atlanta rapper T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr., established Grand Hustle Records and worked closely with Evans. He posted a series of tributes on Instagram on Friday.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Evans family announces the untimely passing of my Father, Claybourne Evans Jr. He fought a good fight and transitioned peacefully surrounded by close family and friends on today, March 24, 2023. He lived an extraordinary life filled with Love, Hard Work, and Laughter. He touched many lives…Continue His Legacy,” the post read.

Evans’ family did not comment on his cause of death.

Several celebrities also left tributes to Evans on his family’s Instagram post.

Pharrell, Diddy, ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kandi Burruss, actor Tyrese Gibson, rapper Bun B and more shared their condolences on social media.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.

IN OTHER NEWS: