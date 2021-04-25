Atlanta no longer has the world's 'busiest airport' after passenger traffic plummeted due to the pandemic

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Atlanta's airport is no longer the world's busiest airport, marking the first time in 22 years that ATL has not transported the most passengers.

Instead, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in China took that honor in 2020 with more than 43 million passengers, according to a preliminary report from Airports Council International released on Thursday.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had 42,918,685 passengers in 2020, a decrease of more than 67 million from the previous year.

Passenger count is generally considered the barometer for determining "world's busiest."

“While we have been proud of our title as busiest in the world, 2020 was an unprecedented year, with unprecedented challenges, impacting travel across the United States, and the globe,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement.

Seven of the world's top 10 busiest airports in 2020 were in China, according to the report. Only Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth and Denver made entries for the U.S.

Over the course of the pandemic last year, global passenger traffic at the world’s busiest airports decreased by 45.7%. That decline becomes steeper, 64.6%, when factoring in all airports' passenger traffic, according to the report.

"In most cases, domestic air travel is beginning a modest rebound while international air travel remains depressed because of ongoing travel restrictions," the report stated.

Should mask mandate be extended? How long will masks be required on planes? Flight attendants say mandate should be extended

Flight anxiety: As traveler anxiety soars, airports step up mental health assistance

Early figures for 2021 also show a stark year-over-year difference in passenger totals. Atlanta's airport saw 3,205,694 passengers this February, down from 7,790,620 at the same time last year, according to the airport.

“The data published today reveals the challenge airports continue to face, and it remains imperative that the industry is supported through direct support and sensible policy decisions from governments to ensure that aviation can endure, rebuild connectivity, and fuel a global economic recovery," Airports Council International World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said.

Atlanta did claim the title as the world's busiest airport for aircraft movements – landings and takeoffs – in 2020, overtaking Chicago's O'Hare International Airport from the previous year.

The world's top 10 busiest airports for passenger traffic in 2020:

1. Guangzhou, China (CAN)

2. Atlanta (ATL)

3. Chengdu, China (CTU)

4. Dallas/ Fort Worth (DFW)

5. Shenzhen, China (SZX)

6. Beijing (PEK)

7. Denver (DEN)

8. Kunming, China (KMG)

9. Shanghai (SHA)

10. Xi’an, China (XIY)

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Atlanta airport no longer busiest airport in the world

Recommended Stories

  • Atlanta Loses Its Status As World's Busiest Airport After 20 Years — See the New No. 1

    7 of the world's busiest airports in 2020 were in China.

  • Atlanta Loses Its Status As World's Busiest Airport After 20 Years

    Paste the article dek here

  • Some Americans are skipping their second coronavirus vaccine shots

    Over 5 million Americans have missed their second shots of the mRNA vaccines by Pfizer or Moderna, the New York Times reports, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Why it matters: Vaccine effectiveness of partial immunization from Pfizer or Moderna — more than 14 days after the first dose, but before the second dose — was 80% in a recent CDC study of health care workers. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But receiving just one shot "triggers a weaker immune response and may leave recipients more susceptible to dangerous virus variants," the Times notes.The big picture: 28% of Americans are fully vaccinated, according to the latest tally from the CDC, and roughly 42% have received at least one vaccine dose.Approximately 92% of people have followed through on getting their second shot, which is still strong by historical standards, per the Times. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • I visited Downtown Disney a week before Disneyland's reopening and It felt like the safest place I've been since the start of the pandemic

    Downtown Disney felt fortified against COVID-19 with all of its health protocols. I'm now convinced the theme park might be able to reopen safely.

  • Michigan GOP congressman: 'I would say my goal is to not be a hypocrite'

    Peter Meijer remains a target for voting to impeach Donald Trump.

  • India's richest people are fleeing on private jets as the country hits almost 350,000 COVID-19 infections in another daily global record

    Several countries have imposed travel restrictions on visitors from India as it battles a catastrophic second coronavirus wave.

  • If the GOP's attacks on corporate America are confusing you, it's because the whole party is confused

    Trying to use principles the GOP used to stand for to explain what the GOP is doing now is like trying to catch a pig on LSD.

  • I flew on the Cirrus Vision Jet and saw how the world's cheapest private jet is enabling a new era of less-expensive private travel

    A new private jet firm is offering the Vision Jet for charter at an inexpensive hourly rate of only $3,000 per hour. I saw why it's worth every penny.

  • AZ parent blasts school board for hosting retirement party, canceling prom

    Jennifer Alvey, a parent of five in Arizona's Chandler Unified School District, says she doesn't understand 'the double standard.'

  • GOP lawmakers give MLB until May 6 to explain All-Star game move

    Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., and Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on GOP lawmakers demanding answers from the Major Baseball League.

  • I compared a $5,000 e-bike with a $1,100 one, and saw why it's worth spending more on a premium bike if you can afford it

    The RadMission 1 is an excellent e-bike for the money. But the Serial 1 Rush/Cty Speed from Harley-Davidson costs $5,000 for good reason.

  • Key U.S. Senate Democrat favors smaller infrastructure bill

    Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday said he opposes using a maneuver that would enable his party to pass U.S. President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal without Republican support, saying he favors a smaller and "more targeted" bill. Manchin, a moderate who holds the power to block the Democrats' agenda in the evenly divided Senate, rejected the idea of using a process called budget reconciliation to pass Democratic President Joe Biden's proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure legislation. While most legislation needs 60 votes to advance in the 100-seat Senate, the reconciliation process allows for a simple majority.

  • I flew on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max weeks before it was grounded again - here's what it was like

    I was hooked on the aircraft's swanky features but the aircraft was unceremoniously grounded just three weeks after my flight due to another flaw.

  • Miami Man Indicted For $21 Million Investment Fraud That Allegedly Involved Fake Smartphone App

    In Miami, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 34-year-old Larry Ramos Mendoza with defrauding investors out of more than $21 million. What Happened: According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Florida, beginning from December 2013 through June 2020, Ramos convinced victims to invest their money with his company named The W Trade Group, or TWT. Ramos lured clients by misrepresenting that the company’s investment strategy was based on a commodities trading algorithm that he had developed, prosecutors say. Clients allegedly were told they could earn investment returns as high as 19 percent, and that investment losses would be limited to 2 percent. However, Ramos never invested the clients’ money, instead using it for his benefit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Fake App: According to the indictment, Ramos created a TWT smartphone app to make the fraudulent scheme appear legitimate. With the app, clients could monitor the supposed progress of their investments. When investors sought to reap the returns on their investment funds, Ramos used new investment money to pay earlier investors — the mark of a Ponzi scheme. The indictment has charged Ramos with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud. If convicted, Ramos faces up to 20 years in prison on each count. Image by 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCanadian Pacific Railway Wins Regulatory Exemption In Proposed Merger With Kansas City Southern4 Sentenced Over Million Scheme That Promised To Turn Dirt Into Gold© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Black Man Shot 10 Times by White Deputy Was Holding a Phone: 911 Call

    Screenshot/NBCBefore a white Virginia sheriff’s deputy shot a Black man 10 times late Wednesday night, he told the man to drop his gun. Body-camera footage and the recording of the man’s initial call to 911, however, show he was never holding one. He had his phone in his hand, and he had told authorities so.The Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputy had dropped Isaiah Brown, 32, home earlier on Wednesday night after Brown’s car had broken down miles away.But, moments later, Brown dialed 911 over a dispute with his brother that was apparently preventing him from getting back to his car. He described a heated argument in which he had asked his brother for a gun, but he notified the dispatcher that he did not have a weapon. His brother had refused his request.Brown said, “I’m about to kill my brother.”The dispatcher replied, “Don’t kill your brother.”“Alright,” said Brown.“Why would you say something like that?” asked the dispatcher.“Somebody needs to come here real quick,” said Brown.The same deputy who had dropped him home arrived back at the scene and found Brown standing on the road outside the home.The recording of Brown’s 911 call captured the confrontation, indicating that Brown was walking down the road, on a house phone, at the time. “You need to hold your hands up,” the dispatcher tell him as a siren can be heard in the background.The deputy is then captured in the 911 call and in body-cam footage shouting at Brown, “Show me your hands. Show me your hands, now. Show me your hands. Drop the gun. He’s got a gun to his head. Drop the gun now. Stop walking towards me. Stop walking towards me. Stop. Stop.” The deputy then shot Brown and continued yelling at him to put his hands up and “drop the gun.” The Spotsylvania sheriff’s office and Virginia State Police confirmed Brown was unarmed. ‘Tragic Day Here’: Deputy Fatally Shoots North Carolina Black Man While Serving Search WarrantThe officer, whose name has not been released, has been put on administrative leave, the Spotsylvania sheriff said. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the shooting.Brown is now in intensive care being treated for 10 bullet wounds.His family’s attorney said in a statement, “It is evident that the tragic shooting of Isaiah Brown was completely avoidable. Isaiah clearly told dispatch that he did not have a weapon more than 90 seconds before the deputy arrived. He told dispatch that he was walking away from the house and away from anyone else and was on the roadway by himself. Isaiah was on the phone with 911 at the time of the shooting and the officer mistook a cordless house phone for a gun.”Brown’s brother, Tazmon, told NBC Washington that he thought Brown called the cops because he wanted a ride back to his car so it wouldn’t be towed.“The officer just started shooting at him for no reason. I didn’t hear a warning shot. All I heard was ‘Hands up!’ one time. And all he had was his phone, so I know he put his hands up,” Tazmon said.Protesters gathered Friday at the Spotsylvania sheriff’s office, shouting “No justice, no peace!” NBC reported.The shooting and demonstrations come on the heels of a tense week in American policing. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder Wednesday for the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in May 2020. Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. The same day as the verdict, a Columbus police officer shot and killed Black 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant while she lunged at a woman with a knife.In the 24 hours after the Chauvin verdict, six people were killed by the police.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Analyst: Rocket engine test likely caused blast in Israel

    A mysterious blast heard in central Israel appears to have come during a rocket engine test conducted at a secretive military base associated with the country's missile program, according to an analyst and satellite images. Video of the incident at Sdot Micha Air Base circulated online last week.

  • Indian coronavirus variant reaches Switzerland -government says

    The first case of the Indian variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Switzerland, the Federal Office for Public Health (BAG) said, as other countries introduce travel bans to contain its spread. The case involved a passenger who arrived in Switzerland via a transit airport and not directly from India, which has been hit hard by a massive wave of infections in recent days, the BAG said on Twitter. The test took place at the end of March, BAG told Reuters on Sunday, adding the person entered Switzerland via a European country.

  • I flew on 7 US airlines and the best to fly during the pandemic is still abundantly clear. Here's which airline is handling 2021 the best.

    Each airline still has its own notion on the best ways to keep flyers safe during the pandemic but some are doing way more than others.

  • Third-trimester vaccination appears safe; Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine effective in those with chronic illnesses

    (Reuters) -The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Among pregnant women who received COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE or Moderna Inc and who signed up for an online survey, side effects were no different than what has been seen in the general population, researchers reported Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine. Among 3,958 women who signed up for a CDC pregnancy registry, no one vaccinated in the first trimester has given birth yet.

  • NBA Stars Carmelo Anthony, John Wall Sink Millions into Cannabis Brand – Are Marijuana Stocks a Good Buy?

    If you're looking to put your money into an industry that is "high"-growth in more ways than one, cannabis might be the ticket. With more states legalizing the use of recreational marijuana, a growing...