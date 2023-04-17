Atlanta officer describes night of drive-by shooting involving alleged YSL gang members

It was another busy day at the Fulton County Courthouse with most of the day focused on testimony from an Atlanta police officer.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in the courtroom as the officer described the night he responded to a drive-by shooting involving a home known to alleged YSL gang members.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An Atlanta police officer, whose identity was not released, took the stand Monday afternoon.

He testified about the night in 2022 when he responded to a drive-by shooting at a home near Cleveland Avenue.

“I was concerned that there were people in there that had been shot because some of those rounds were riffle rounds and those rounds go through houses like butter,” the officer said.

The officer testified the home was known as a hang-out for members of Young Slime Life, better known as YSL. An alleged street gang accused of committing some of the city’s most violent crimes.

Prosecutors allege hip hop superstar Young Thug whose real name is Jeffery Williams is the leader of the gang, and had been seen at the home those days.

His attorneys call those allegations false.

RELATED STORIES:

During his testimony, the officer described some of the photos taken at the scene. Some of the photos showed the bullet holes left behind.

The officer also fielded questions from defense attorneys who tried to test the officer on his knowledge of gangs, specifically in the Cleveland Avenue neighborhood.

The officer’s testimony comes on a day when the judge is expected to rule on several motions, including key evidence that could eventually be presented to jurors.

The judge will continue hearings on Wednesday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



