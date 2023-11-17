Atlanta officer fired gun at Emory University Hospital Midtown while chasing suspect, police say

A chase with a suspect led to an Atlanta police officer firing his gun while at Emory University Hospital Midtown, according to police.

Police say officers responded to Merritts Avenue to reports of a stolen car just before 12:30 p.m.

A concerned citizen spotted the suspect running from an apartment. Investigators were able to find him near W. Peachtree St. and Linden Ave.

They began chasing the armed man and he ran into Emory Hospital Midtown.

A spokesperson with the hospital says the suspect and officer ran into an outdoor courtyard, where the officer fired his gun.

“We are committed to providing a safe environment for our patients, visitors, staff and physicians, with a well-trained security team and weapons detectors in place at hospital entrances. We appreciate the quick response by APD and Emory Police Department,” a spokesperson wrote.

No one was hit by the gunfire and officers were able to arrest the suspect.

His identity has not been released. It’s unclear what charges he will face.

The officer involved has not been identified.

