Atlanta officer Garrett Rolfe was sacked after shooting and killing Rayshard Brooks. He had recently been trained in de-escalation tactics and cultural awareness.

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe shot Rayshard Brooks on June 12 as the 27-year-old black man ran away in a Wendy's parking lot.

A pair of Atlanta officers found Rayshard Brooks asleep in his car outside a Wendy's before eventually trying to handcuff him in an interaction that began peacefully and quickly escalated.

When Brooks took off running, officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan chased him and Rolfe opened fire, killing Brooks.

Rolfe was sacked from the department on Sunday while Brosnan wound up on administrative leave.

Brooks' death comes after Rolfe had undergone some 2,000 hours of police training, including attending courses in de-escalation tactics, cultural awareness, and the use of deadly force, THV11 reported.

The interaction between Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, and officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan began peacefully. After Brooks failed a breathalyzer test, he offered to walk to his sister's house, which was nearby. But things went awry when the pair tried to arrest Brooks and he resisted before snatching a Taser from one of their hands and running away, as seen on footage from the officers' bodycams and surveillance.

Rolfe fired three shots, fatally striking Brooks.

The Fulton County medical examiner's office said in a statement that Brooks' death has been ruled a homicide, The New York Times reported. The official cause of death was listed as "gunshot wounds of the back," which caused "organ injuries and blood loss."

"[Brooks] did not seem to present any kind of threat to anyone, and so the fact that it would escalate to his death just seems unreasonable," District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN on Sunday.

Rolfe was fired from the department and Brosnan was placed on administrative leave on June 14.

According to CBS affiliate THV11, Rolfe had been on the force for six years and had recently completed training in de-escalation techniques.

His personnel record also showed that he had completed 2,000 hours of police training, which included a cultural awareness course in April and another on the use of deadly force in January. Rolfe had also attended multiple tactical team operations and firearms trainings, THV11 reported.

The report says last May, Rolfe was commended by the Atlanta police for his role in the department's High-Intensity Traffic Team Unit, which is tasked with reducing "traffic-related injuries and fatalities" and clamping down on "alcohol and drug-related traffic offenses by focusing on traffic enforcement related to alcohol and/or drug-impaired drivers," according to the agency's policy manual.

In the year leading up to receiving the award, Rolfe earned a silver pin for making 50 to 99 DUI arrests, THV11 reported.

The Atlanta Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comments or records.

