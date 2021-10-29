Atlanta officer injured, shots fired in traffic stop gone wrong

An Atlanta police officer was pinned against a police vehicle and another officer discharged his weapon as an attempt to stop a carjacking quickly fell apart.

An officer followed a black Lexus sedan that had been reported stolen earlier Thursday evening. The officer waited until backup arrived, at which point the two officers performed a traffic stop.

The suspect tried to reverse the vehicle to escape, instead striking one of the patrol cars and pinning an officer between the two vehicles. The other officer opened fire on the car as it fled the scene.

The pinned officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but went to Grady Memorial Hospital for medical treatment after complaining of pain, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Officers located the stolen vehicle a short distance away, but it was unoccupied at the time. Deputy Chief Timothy Peek could not tell reporters whether or not there was any sign that the occupants of the vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) has opened an investigation into the incident, the Atlanta PD said.

Police have not yet named a suspect in the case.

"We’ll be certain that we’ll be looking for every detail," Peek said from the scene.

The incident is the 81st officer-involved shooting in Atlanta this year, according to the Journal-Constitution.