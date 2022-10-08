Atlanta officer injured while arresting suspect during shots fired call, police say

An officer is currently recovering from minor injuries after responding to a shots fired call.

Police say officers were investigating shots fired in the area of Edgewood Ave. NE and Hilliard St. NE on Friday night.

While arresting a suspect, an officer was injured.

The type and extent of those injuries have not been released.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on their way to scene to gather more details.

Investigators have not released the suspect’s identity and what charges they will face.

