Atlanta officer on his way to work catches suspect breaking into cars, police say

An Atlanta officer was on his way to work on Wednesday morning when he spotted a suspect attempting to break into cars.

According to APD, the officer was on the way to work around 5:35 a.m. driving his take-home patrol car when dispatch advised there was a man actively breaking into a car near 210 Peters Street SW.

The officer was close to the area and decided to respond, when he got to the area the officer was flagged down by a citizen who pointed him in the direction of where the suspect was last seen. As the officer got closer, the suspect began to run away towards the Greyhound bus station where he was eventually arrested.

Russel Stone, 50, was charged with entering auto, criminal trespass-damaged to property, obstruction, and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.

