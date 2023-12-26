Atlanta officers arrest man accused of stealing cash from restaurant tip jar after shooting threat

Atlanta police officers released video from a recent arrest on Pryor Street.

According to police, a business on Pryor Street reported a robbery had occurred on Dec. 19. When officers arrived, an employee said a man had entered the restaurant, threatened to “shoot up the place,” then stole cash out of the tip jar before leaving.

Police were given a description of the suspect and officers went out on foot, finding the man walking nearby.

Video shows the moments officers made contact with him, telling him to stop and show them his hands.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Instead, he refused and officers tried to subdue him using their city-issued tasers.

While using the stunning devices was not successful, officers were able to bring the man into custody without further incident, according to police.

The man was identified afterward as Maxie Stewart Adams. He was charged with robbery, terroristic acts and obstructing justice before being taken to the Fulton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: