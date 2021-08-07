Atlanta park stabbing: Possible witness comes forward, police say

A possible witness to the stabbing death of an Atlanta woman and her dog in Piedmont Park has come forward, according to local reports.

The Atlanta Police Department earlier this week shared photos of potential witnesses who were walking in the park the night of July 28, when Katie Janness, 40, and her dog, Bowie, were stabbed to death in what authorities have described as a "gruesome" scene.

Police on Friday released additional photos of someone jogging through Piedmont Park the night of Janness' death — a witness who has since come forward and is cooperating with homicide detectives, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

ATLANTA POLICE RELEASE GIRLFRIEND'S 911 CALL IN ‘GRUESOME’ PIEDMONT PARK STABBING OF WOMAN AND HER DOG

Authorities have made no arrests so far and have not publicly identified any suspects or persons of interest as of Saturday morning.

Detectives have gone door-to-door in neighborhoods near the park, asking neighbors and businesses for surveillance footage. Police have said that all nearby cameras under their control were operational at the time of the killing and investigators are reviewing all footage.

The homicide "was so unique that I felt that we needed to collaborate with as many resources as we possibly can," said Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant during a briefing on Tuesday.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding Janness's murder. The animal rights group PETA is offering its own $10,000 reward.

The FBI is assisting Atlanta police with the investigation.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.