Atlanta Police: 1 dead, 4 shot outside Cleveland Ave. apartment complex

One man is dead and four women are injured after a shooting incident outside a Cleveland Avenue apartment complex late Saturday night. Atlanta police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out. They said someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

“We do know that there was an altercation that took place of some sort that took place on the property,” said Lt. Ralph Woolfolk. “And subsequent to that, a 22-year-old male was pronounced deceased on scene”.

Woolfolk told Channel 2 Action News that two of the women were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and the other two women were sent to Atlanta Medical Center. He said someone attempted to load the man into a car and drive him to the hospital, but they never left the apartment complex.

Woolfolk said investigators are looking at surveillance cameras at and near the Fairway Gardens Apartments to help them track down the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

“We recovered some ballistic evidence at the scene as well as a couple of handguns,” Woolfolk said.

At this time, Atlanta police haven’t identified the victims or named any suspects, but believe they know who may have been involved in the shooting.

